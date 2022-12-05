Microsoft Hires Top Twitter and Google Security Engineers





His new role is at the nexus of critical infrastructure, security, and privacy, so it’s a subject that speaks very closely to my heart.

Microsoft hired Yonatan Zunger. Yonatan Zunger once said he was Twitter’s “supreme engineer” and Google’s he’s been an employee for over 14 years. His Cloud His Computing His tenure at the vendor included work on Google Assistant and the now-defunct social media network Google+.

Zunger updated his LinkedIn social media accounts to reveal that Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft hired him last month. Microsoft owns his LinkedIn.

In a LinkedIn post, Zunger said his new role is “a subject that speaks very closely to my heart as it relates to critical infrastructure, security, and privacy.”

CRN reached out to Zunger, Microsoft and Twitter for comment.

His post received over 110 comments and over 890 reactions. Comment from Luca Kastner, Founder and CEO of Envaio Media. Stanza CEO Neil Murphy. Dylan Casey, Chief Product Officer, Reef Technologies. Vinod Marur, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Databricks, and Shawn Griffin, Chief Information Security Officer, Siemens Digital Industries Software. His CVP at Microsoft, Igor Sakhnov, also posted a congratulatory comment.

Former Twitter colleagues, including senior program managers, senior software engineers, software engineering directors, product heads, senior product managers, and senior engineering managers, commented on the post and congratulated Zunger.

time on twitter

Zunger joined Microsoft from San Francisco-based social media network Twitter, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Twitter had about 7,500 employees until Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk bought the company for his $44 billion on Oct. 27.

According to his LinkedIn account, he joined Twitter in 2020 and held the title of Distinguished Engineer. Zunger, “the company’s senior engineer,” said, “The job description was, ‘Talk to people, figure out what’s broken, and fix it.’ It included everything from helping to change the way basic things like decision-making work.”

Prior to joining Twitter, Zunger worked for Humu, an employee experience vendor based in Mountain View, California, for almost four years. He left the company in his 2020 with the title of Distinguished Engineer and Data Protection Officer.

Zunger writes on LinkedIn: “We are applying the cutting edge of both data and behavioral science to reduce turnover and absenteeism and increase enterprise productivity by improving the performance of individual workers.”

Long tenure at Google

Zunger’s 14+ years at Google ended in 2017 when he held the title of Distinguished Engineer on the Privacy Team.

In that role, he “from engineering design to building the team, building the company-wide consensus needed to make major changes to the system, and crafting Google’s overall privacy strategy, especially in preparation for the GDPR” – 2018 We refer to the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, which came into force in 1999.

Zunger’s time at Google included about a year as head of infrastructure for the Google Assistant digital assistant.

In that role, he was “responsible for the software infrastructure of the Google Assistant, transforming 20 or so independent projects working on ‘things to talk’ at Google into one integrated product. [that] According to his LinkedIn account, it can be presented to users both via an app and dedicated hardware devices like Google Home.

For more than four years, Zunger also held the title of Chief Architect of Social at Google, according to his LinkedIn account. According to his personal website, during this time he oversaw the technical design of his social products at Google, particularly Google+.

Google shut down the social media network in 2019, according to an online posting from the vendor at the time.

Prior to becoming Google’s Chief Social Architect in 2011, Zunger spent more than three years as the company’s principal engineer for global storage, where he was responsible for “technical design, product and product development of Blobstore 2, Google’s first global native storage. Engineering, Deployment, and Operations”. Storage Systems, according to his LinkedIn account.

At the time, this product underpinned Google Cloud Storage, Gmail email attachments, Google Photos, and other vendor offerings.

Zunger has been a project leader at TeraGoogle for over three years. TeraGoogle is a new type of search engine that can scale to 100 times the number of documents he has at 1/20 his cost (documents * queries per second) of existing search engines at the time.According to his LinkedIn profile. TeraGoogle “offers more than 95% [percent] We used Google Search Docs for over a decade before it was replaced by a next-generation system derived from it. ”

He joined Google in 2003 as a senior engineer on the search team.

prolific writer

Zunger has also earned a reputation as a prolific and outspoken writer on a variety of topics. A series of tweets about his Nazism drew attention after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. That same year, he wrote an opinion piece in the British newspaper The Independent, where the engineer criticized James Damore’s viral internal memo about his diversity policy at Google. .

In 2018, I wrote an opinion piece for The Washington Post about Cambridge Analytica.

On his Medium website, Zunger has created verified social media accounts, posts on labor issues, Donald Trump’s presidency, coding, and decision-making.

