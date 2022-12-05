Waters Wrap: Are consortia more viable in today’s technological environment?





A cynical view, and often my view, of consortia is that they come together because of a set of fees that banks and the buy side have to pay. To lower these fees, they are working together to build competing platforms. Eventually, the consortium members cash in their positions and make a profit, but they start complaining again when the fees go up, which leads to a new consortium. But technology is only going to the point where companies don’t have to try to reinvent the wheel by embracing interoperability, API development, open source tools, and low-code engineering rather than building new companies and platforms. Has it evolved?

But I suspect I’ve seen all this wrong. Perhaps these advances will make consortia more viable. The rapid evolution of technology in the capital markets makes discovering innovations more complex. New fintechs are emerging all the time, as as-a-service and managed service models make it easier for companies to get up and running faster. Add to that regulatory changes, changing market structures and evolving investment philosophies that make stand-alone investments less attractive for certain asset classes and non-alpha generating needs.

There is no hard evidence for this, but the consortium model seems to have become more popular over the last decade.

For example, we saw the launch of the Investor’s Exchange (IEX) and the Members’ Exchange (Memx). The former is a consortium of buy-side firms, while the latter consists mainly of leading sell-side firms. Octaura, formerly known as Project Octopus, rallied through Citi and Bank of America (BofA) to combine member collateralized loan obligation (CLO) trading efforts, initially focusing on syndicating his loans Built a new multi-bank trading platform.

Theres is also Versana, doing the same with syndicated loans. Also, Société Générale leads a banking group trying to address issues in the area of ​​post-trade and his KYC.

In addition, the top three bond market exchanges are working together to create a consolidated tape for European bonds. Several blockchain consortia have been announced, but most have disappeared into the ether. A group of banks recently explored the idea of ​​creating a competitor for Ion Group, but that seems to be going nowhere. Some have been collected over the years. I’m sure I’m missing a lot more. In Asia alone, numerous consortium projects have been launched. Genesis 2.0 for ESG. Japanese banks unite on digital currency. Hong Kong trade finance platform. Responsible AI Consortium in Singapore. Australian payment platform; and, in Australia, a cyber security initiative.

Financial industry consortia are also nothing new. Nasdaq, Ice, Markit, Tradeweb, MarketAxess, to name just a few, all started as consortia. Is there any reason to believe that these consortia are becoming more popular? Rishi Nangalia and Nilesh Nanavati We believe we are, and that led to the creation of OpCo.

The purpose of advisory firms is on the one hand to bridge the gap between incumbent banks and broker/dealers, and on the other the fintech community called consortium formation. The idea behind forming consortia is that if banks come together and there are some very successful consortia, some of the processes overlap considerably and as a result there is a lot of inefficiency and redundancies. technology space.

After the consortium idea is created, a lot of infrastructure needs to be put in place. This could mean bringing partners together or building out HR functions for new entities.

There are two reasons why banks should cooperate. One is the innovation onslaught and technology vendors eating their lunch. FTX didn’t buy Goldman Sachs, but Plaid made life a little harder for Goldman Sachs, Nangalia said. Second, banks don’t have the same skill levels internally as before.

OpCo is working with both Octaura and Versanain, as well as other companies, to get it off the ground. Nanavati said the company sees the consortium from his two perspectives. Before and after the establishment of the new company. In the former case, it’s all about gathering banks and creating a business plan to arrive at a unified vision of what to do, how to do it, and how much money is needed to fund the company.

After the formation of the new company, the operationalization that needs to be carried out will be considered. Office he space, basic he IT, HR and everything else needed to create a living and breathing company, he says. Only then can we really position this business so that industry CEOs and veterans can come on board, or management teams can come on board and take on the milestones they set.

Since the same bank is often involved in multiple consortia, Citi and BofA are involved in both Octaura and Versanain to keep the project from stalling. While reviewing regulatory aspects, OpCo ensures that certain processes are not duplicated. Antitrust laws in particular have been adhered to since the company was founded.

The problem in the past has been that consortia usually fail because the initial excitement and momentum stalls. Each Nasdaq and Tradeweb has a long list of disbanded projects. But consortia are seen as a better step towards innovation. Because the industry has become more complex and more regulated, he said, Mr Nangalia. Nangalia himself was the founder and CEO of Redi Technologies, an industry-owned fintech consortium acquired by Thomson Reuters (now Refinitiv). .

The reason for making them more doable or more controversial is that in the past much had to happen for something to succeed. it doesn’t have to happen. Startups and Silicon Valley have proven that his 10 guys in the garage can build a big company in his 5 years. Conversely, banks are becoming much more difficult to get things done with tighter regulation, lower costs and increased bureaucracy. The bank’s eldest cannot get things done as he has to jump through 85 hoops.

Another thing that has changed in the last decade is that the banks themselves have created incubators, innovation labs and venture capital departments focused on fintech innovation. As a result, they are becoming more hands-on with innovative startups. From there, you can see which companies may have the right products to tie your banking group together.

The bank now has an innovation officer sitting alongside business unit management, Nanavati said. A thorough set of activities is underway. The consortium remains he one of its innovation mechanisms.

