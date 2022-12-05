Global Expo aims to tell Miamians that sustainability is the new smart





Riley Kaminer

Miami is perfectly poised for sustainable smart city innovation. Our region is a hotbed of climate innovation, with innovators targeting our increasingly technological cities on the front lines of climate change.

Why should cities be smart? By 2050, 7 out of 10 people on Earth will live in cities twice as many as the current urban population. Considering the fact that cities currently consume almost 80% of the world’s energy and emit more than 60% of its greenhouse gases, the need for innovation is clear.

From December 12-14, a global group of smart city experts will gather at the James L. Knight Center in downtown Miami for the third annual Smart City Expo Miami.

The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Sustainability is the new smart’ and we subscribe to the idea that cities should be not only resilient but also sustainable. So it’s intact for future generations.

Organizers reported that last year’s virtual event attracted more than 5,000 attendees from over 85 countries to hear from 50 different smart city experts. We expect a similar number of virtual attendees this year, plus around 350 in-person attendees.

Our events enable education, business creation and professional networking, event curator Bernardo Shainkmann, an architect and urban planner, told Refresh Miami.

Scheinkman described the event as a starting point as his team will host more smart city-related events on the digital platform throughout the year. December is just the beginning, he said.

The centerpiece of the event will be a series of panel discussions and presentations by top smart city innovators such as Jonathan Reicental, CEO of Human Future. Architect Paul Doherty, CEO of The Digit Group. Bas Boorsma, Chief Digital Officer of the City of Rotterdam, said:

Local celebrities will also attend, including Seaworthy’s Daniel Kleinman, FAU’s John Renne, Leticia Latino-van Splunteren of Hollywood-based telecom Neptuno USA, Raimundo Rodulfo of Coral Gables, and keynote speaker Mayor Francis Suarez. .

Web3 will be in the spotlight at this event. A panel of innovators discuss how web3 technology is creating new and impactful opportunities around the world. It features Tarja Stephens and Stefanie Hingley, co-founders and COOs (respectively) of Mission Impact, a global education platform unlocking economic opportunities for women in emerging technologies. A podcast for women Founder of her platform SHEQONOMI, she will also join Anu Bhardwaj. Madison Roberts, founder and CEO of a crypto real estate company.

In addition to these presentations, smart city-focused companies will showcase their solutions in the exhibition hall. Journalists gather for a roundtable discussion on how the media is covering issues related to climate change. It also brings together his CIOs around the world to reimagine how we design, build and maintain the places we live in.

As part of the event, Leading Cities, a sustainability non-profit organization, has entered the latest edition of AccelGOV, a global competition for municipalities to reduce the risk and cost of implementing innovative smart city solutions. Announce the call for applications. AcceliGOV will provide local governments with a $100,000 pilot to enable the implementation of smart city solutions.

Visit the website to find out more and register for this year’s Smart City Expo Miami. The online-only virtual pass is free.

I'm a Miami-based technology researcher and writer who is passionate about sharing stories about the South Florida tech ecosystem.

