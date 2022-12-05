DOJ antitrust regulators should watch Apple, Google’s treatment of TikTok, FCC commissioner says





Washington CNN Business —

Apple and Google continue to host TikTok in their app stores, but despite U.S. national security concerns over short-form video apps, this reflects the tech giant’s gatekeeper powers. It should be part of any antitrust reviews your store may face. The Federal Communications Commission sent a letter to the Justice Department last week.

A previously unreported letter sent to Justice Department Antitrust Director Jonathan Cantor on Dec. 2 and obtained by CNN warns that keeping TikTok available in app stores risks harming consumers. says that there is

Beyond the potential harm to consumers, TikTok’s continued presence in app stores undermines Apple’s and Google’s claims that their dominance in app distribution leads to improved security and privacy for their users. FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr wrote in the letter.

This is the latest attempt by top FCC Republican Carr to pressure Apple and Google to take down TikTok. Last month, Carr told the U.S. government that China could use its influence over TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to access U.S. user data and spread propaganda and disinformation. Called for TikTok to be banned due to partisan concerns. Now Carr is trying something new by treating the TikTok issue as an antitrust issue.

Apple and Google do not exercise impregnable control over their apps for the altruistic or procompetitive purposes they put forward as defenses against existing antitrust or competitive claims, Carr writes. Instead, their actions show that those rationales are merely pretextual talismans summoned to shield themselves from liability.

To the extent that it assesses the reasonableness of Apple’s and Google’s anticompetitive conduct, the DOJ’s Antitrust Division should consider it, Carr added.

Google declined to comment. The Justice Department’s Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rather than regulating app stores and social media, the FCC focuses on telecommunications and traditional media such as radio and television broadcasters and cable operators. But Carr has become the most vocal commissioner to speak out on TikTok, taking lessons from his own FCC decision to block Huawei, ZTE, and other telecom companies with ties to China from the US market. pulling out.

His remarks echo those of prominent members of both parties, including Virginia Democratic Senator Mark Warner and Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who both head the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Carrs’ call comes at a time when critics of Apple and Google are increasingly seeking to apply national antitrust laws against the tech giant. Third-party software developers have long argued that Apple’s and Google’s app store pricing and rules are proprietary and anti-competitive. A high-profile 2020 lawsuit filed by Epic Games, makers of the video game Fortnite, has so far proven largely unsuccessful, although an appeal is pending.

More recently, conservative critics of Apple have accused Twitter of abusing its monopoly rights by threatening to remove it from the app store, and Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk has claimed this without evidence. It has made a claim and says it was resolved thanks to conversations with Apple. CEO Tim Cook. Apple has not commented on his Musks allegations or his interactions with Cook.

For years, TikTok has been negotiating with the Commission on Foreign Investment in the United States, which considers the national security implications of foreign investment transactions in order to reach an agreement that would allow TikTok to operate in the United States. A U.S. government panel of agencies from market despite security concerns.

TikTok says Project Texas, a plan to migrate U.S. user data exclusively to cloud servers hosted by Oracle, is a core part of the solution. Last week, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said at a conference hosted by The New York Times that he had never been asked for user data by a foreign government.

In congressional testimony, TikTok said it maintained strong data controls, but tried to evade questions about its parent company and refused to stop China-based employees from accessing U.S. user data. did.

