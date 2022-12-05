Review: Digital Detective Unraveling Crypto Mysteries | Tech Talk & Innovation





Tracer in the Dark” Andy Greenberg (Doubleday)

That year was 2011. Cryptocurrencies were a little-understood novelty. Senator Chuck Schumer held a press conference to vent his anger at his one-stop online shop for illegal drugs.

New York legislators’ description of the Silk Road has been thoroughly dispelled by technology reporter Andy Greenberg in Tracer in the Dark, seeding the persistent myth that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency transactions are untraceable. It was helpful.

Greenberg follows law officers and programmers as they invent and deploy cryptocurrency tracking tools to catch new breeds of criminals, sketching the evolution of an entirely new discipline in a surprisingly lively real-life police procedure. They took down Silk Road and other dark web marketplaces and merchants, pointing to cryptocurrency money launderers, system administrators and major South Korea-based distributors of child sexual abuse material. Traps certain Welcome to Video users.

The best action is two takedown dramas. AlphaBay Dark His Web The young Quebecois behind his market, Alexandre Cazes, lives extensively in Thailand, flies around in Lamborghinis, spends $12,000 restaurant bills, and has extramarital sex online I am proud of my proit. Another of his takedowns was Agents of the DEA and Secret agents of his service, who left the Silk Road to get rich illegally, investigating each entirely on their own.

But Greenberg is more interested in the super geeks paving the way for this new digital law enforcement by tracking cryptocurrencies on a so-called blockchain, where every transaction is recorded. Those who are may not be immediately identifiable, and so-called mixers are often used to try to obscure them. But painstaking digital research and carelessness thwart many cyber crooks.

Starring Armenian-born accountant-turned-IRS agent Tigran Gambaryan and blue-eyed co-founder of Chainalysis, a commercial crypto-tracking pioneer whose primary customers are law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Danish programmer Michael Groniger. Readers also meet academic cryptocurrency tracking pioneer Sarah Mayclejohn, the daughter of a methodical prosecutor.

Greenberg skillfully pulls out technical details without slowing down the narrative. The Wired writer has done this with other titles that mark the beginning of a major tech phenomenon. This Machine Kills Secrets investigates WikiLeaks and other politically motivated leaks of secrets. Named after his team that infamously hacked the Russian military, Sandworm chronicles the rise of cyberattacks.

Tracer follows you through the Silk Road and AlphaBay takedowns, the 2014 theft of Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox ($530 million at the time), and the disturbing Welcome to Video bust. The agent in charge of the case couldn’t overlook the gruesome images they collected as evidence linking the purchase to the patron’s cryptocurrency wallet.

It is well known that the Dutch cyber police secretly hijacked and run the Hansa dark web marketplace, just as the closed AlphaBay patrons signed up in droves. The author is also working on new cryptocurrencies such as Monero and ZCash that claim untraceability.

One story Greenberg has trouble telling is the story of BTC-e, the largest criminal cyber coin exchange ever. It’s hardly his fault.

Before being taken down in 2017, BTC-e was the number one laundering facility for proceeds from extortionate ransomware gangs. Significant details of the relationship with the Kremlin have not been reported. Its alleged administrator, Alexander Vinnik, was arrested in Greece and extradited to the United States. A rare Russian cyber crook to face Western justice, he has allegedly laundered more than $4 billion and is awaiting trial in California.

Despite their success in tracking Bitcoin and other cybercurrencies, the protagonists of Greenberg’s book are often frustrated, especially by Russia’s lack of legal cooperation. None of the powerful tools developed by Chainalysis and its rival Elliptic and his TRM lab programmers can deal with thieves beyond the reach of justice.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/online_features/tech_talk_and_innovation/review-the-digital-sleuths-who-demystified-cryptocurrency/article_7dddba2b-70d6-57c5-ba72-8e5d79d9df01.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos