When to update: High-severity security flaw fixed in Google Chrome browser

Google has released a security update for Chrome. This security update protects users from newly discovered high-severity vulnerabilities in the browser. It has been warned that this vulnerability is already being actively exploited by cyber attackers.

The Stable Channel Update for Google Chrome on desktop is for the Windows, Mac, and Linux versions of the browser. We recommend applying security updates as soon as possible so that Google Chrome does this automatically when you close and reopen your browser.

And we have yet to learn the most important lesson of cybersecurity.

This update fixes CVE-2022-4262. Classified as high severity, this vulnerability could allow a remote attacker to exploit a Type Confusion issue in Google V8’s JavaScript engine by causing heap corruption via a specially crafted HTML page.

A “heap” is a pre-reserved area of ​​computer memory that a program uses to store variable amounts of data, and heap corruption occurs when a program damages its view of the heap, allowing an attacker can cause memory failures that can be exploited by

Google says it is aware of active exploits for CVE-2022-4262. That is, malicious hacks are actively used by cybercriminals to enhance his campaigns, although we have yet to provide information on how this is done. It lists precautions against giving other attackers a way to use it before your users are protected.

“Access to bug details and links may remain restricted until the majority of users are updated with a fix. Restrictions will be retained even if bugs exist in the party’s libraries,” Google’s update said.

This vulnerability was discovered by Clement Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group. This is the latest in a series of Google Chrome security flaws discovered and patched this year.

Also: Cybersecurity: These are the new things to worry about in 2023.

These include CVE-2022-4135, a vulnerability that surfaced in late November and is already being actively exploited; a security flaw that surfaced in September; It is included.

The latest flaw fixing updates – 108.0.5359.94 for Mac and Linux and 108.0.5359.94/.95 for Windows are now rolling out and are recommended for users to apply.

