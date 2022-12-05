What November’s Jobs Report and Tech Layoffs Mean for DEI





What November’s hiring report and tech layoffs mean for DEI.

From Meta to Twitter to Amazon, layoffs surged during the pandemic primarily to meet consumer demand to weather what many economists say is a recession. It is concentrated in the technology sector. Employment has increased slightly in other sectors such as leisure and hospitality, healthcare, government, social assistance and construction.

But with companies preparing for the coming recession and potentially cutting workers in other sectors, how investing in diverse talent and employees will weather the recession and come out stronger on the other side? We can’t lose sight of how we can help.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has announced that interest rates must continue to rise slightly to combat inflation, keeping consumer spending, which contributes to rising prices. In light of this news, some economists had expected job growth to slow in November, but the number of workers in November he increased by 263,000. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7% for him, according to his November jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Adding 263,000 jobs is usually a good thing, but with the current economic climate and inflation, it’s kind of a mix of good and bad, says Jennifer Streaks, Business Insider’s senior personal finance reporter. says. It shows the economy is still doing well, which will signal the Fed to keep raising rates.In terms of diversity and inclusion, the unemployment rate is 3.7% for her overall, but among African Americans So she is 5.7%. Unfortunately, it won’t go down any time soon, so I think there’s a problem.

In an increasingly diverse country, companies cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past to remain relevant today. For example, people of color were hit hardest when unemployment reached his 10% during the Great Recession. Research has found that workers of color are most likely to be laid off during a recession and least likely to be rehired during an economic recovery. In addition, a tighter labor market could widen gender and racial pay gaps, and women’s finances are more likely to suffer due to higher student loan debt and pink taxes. . With the movement sparked during the pandemic over race counting, employees and consumers are demanding more from companies.

We hope companies look through a clear, rather than a biased lens at the time of layoffs, says Streaks. The lens should be viewed through who has the talent and who meets our needs. It is the responsibility of American corporations to train them to be promoted to look like the customers they serve.

With research showing that women and people of color are more likely to lead DEI initiatives in the workplace, diverse representation within companies will be needed to keep DEI moving forward. increase. Additionally, tech layoffs may be focused on the HR team and his DEI team, and DEI is a priority for businesses as businesses focus primarily on generating revenue during economic downturns. It indicates that the degree may be low, but it is a mistake.

What is the purpose of doing business if it doesn’t bring revenue and opportunity to everyone? [recession and slow business] Dr. LaNail Plummer, CEO of Onyx Therapy Group, says companies are forced to deprioritize DEI, except during the recruitment phase. In the recruitment phase he DEI is a good foundation, but not sustainable. Less conversation, less openness, less creativity. Because not everyone has the same time and availability for innovation just trying to survive. As such, companies may not be as open to DEI efforts as they are looking to survive.

Another piece of the puzzle is that the employment report is based on the number of people working and looking for work, with a large portion of the population leaving and not returning during the pandemic.

Just because people are being laid off and resigning doesn’t mean they’re ready to get back into the workforce, Dr. Plummer says. There are still many, but it is a trauma reaction. They fear being re-engaged in an environment of microaggressions and lack of support. Also, companies still think he sees DEI as an option rather than a requirement. When people go into survival mode, they’re not thinking about DEI, they’re thinking about money.

To attract and retain a diverse workforce now and in the future, companies must consider traditionally underrepresented populations when considering layoffs. A company cannot grow without a diverse workforce. Because you lose the combination of voices you need to speak to your employees and customers that drive the inclusive culture that both employees and consumers demand.

