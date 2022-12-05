OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbox gives Google Search a competitive edge





DALL-E, an excellent AI-powered text-to-image generator, has just been widely released, and the team at OpenAI has done it again.

Six days ago, the AI ​​research organization announced ChatGPT. ChatGPT is perhaps the most advanced and user-friendly chatbot to enter the public domain. As over a million users have already discovered, ChatGPT provides highly intelligent and detailed conversational text in response to complex user prompts.

ChatGPT lets you write lines of code, write college-level essays, compose responses in pirate voices, and write piano pieces in Mozart style. For more examples of its amazing capabilities, search ChatGPT on Twitter and prepare to be awed.

Box CEO Aaron Levie tweeted on Sunday that there’s a certain feeling when new technology adjusts the way we think about computing. Google did it. Firefox did it. AWS has done it. The iPhone did it. OpenAI is doing it with ChatGPT.

Already, the appetite for ChatGPT is so great that OpenAI has stopped new sign-ups. A prompt on the site Monday morning read: It was in very high demand. Please be patient as we are working on scaling the system.

ChatGPT is free to use and has no ads. (OpenAI he started in 2015, he raised $1 billion in funding from Silicon Valley luminaries like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, and in 2019 he received another $1 billion from Microsoft. rice field.)

While ChatGPT is still in its benign incubation stage, its arrival indicates that it could become one of the major disruptive events in modern technology.

As some industry insiders and media members have pointed out, ChatGPT performs many of Google’s functions and in many cases outperforms the Alphabet unit. Google just gives you the links and tools you need to research information, but ChatGPT can answer complex questions, solve complex problems, and have human-like conversations.

How much of a threat would technology like ChatGPT pose to Google? I don’t know.

The possibility that something like OpenAI’s ChatGPT could eventually replace a search engine like Google isn’t a new idea, but this delivery of OpenAI’s underlying technology is actually a fully fleshed out system. It’s the closest I’ve ever gotten on how it works, and you’ll need Google. Terrified, TechCrunch US managing his editor Darrell Etherington wrote on Friday.

For now, the idea of ​​an upstart AI company replacing Google feels premature.

ChatGPT and below chatbots occasionally deliver inaccurate, incoherent, biased, or dangerously irrelevant answers, undermining trust in their products. (OpenAI happily acknowledges these problems, calling them necessary but unfortunate development costs.) By contrast, Google makes users responsible for sifting through information and drawing their own conclusions. This avoids most of these pitfalls.

Delip Rao, an AI researcher at the University of Pennsylvania, tweeted on Saturday that search satisfaction is a matter of reputation. People use the search interface less and less when they are disappointed with some important search result. For example, his Twitter search at https://twitter.com/ sucks, so I use other options to find my tweets (sic). (Yes, Twitter’s search function is terrible.)

Plus, Alphabet still has plenty of time and money to beat its ambitious Google rivals.

As MIT Technology Review surveyed in September, Alphabet and its AI subsidiary DeepMind are investing heavily in the large-scale language models that underpin chatbots. And while OpenAI has benefited from the massive buzz that comes with the announcement of its early prototypes, Alphabet has little to gain from rushing an early non-monetized project, earning credibility in the company. It can hurt and ruin your existing revenue.

Even ChatGPT is skeptical of its ability to overtake Google. When the Independent asked if her ChatGPT could replace Google, the bot replied:

However, ChatGPT accurately pointed out that its advanced language model offers unique features and a different user experience compared to Google. Chatbot bottom line: Overall, ChatGPT has the potential to revolutionize the way we search for information online.

Want to send us your comments and suggestions for the data sheet? Contact us here.

Jacob Carpenter

newsworthy

shortage in China. Tesla plans to cut production at its Shanghai factory by up to 20%, Bloomberg reported Monday. A source familiar with the decision told Bloomberg that the Shanghai factory could scale back if demand picked up, but short-term sales projections led to the cut.Tesla shares traded Monday intraday. fell by 6%.

return to normal. Foxconn believes its Zhengzhou factory, responsible for assembling most of Apple’s iPhones, will return to full capacity within weeks after COVID and labor-related issues rock factories in China, Reuters reported on Monday. A Foxconn source told Reuters the company plans to replace an employee who retired last month by either late December or early January. Foxconn officials said Monday that company-wide earnings fell 11% year-over-year in November as employees defied his COVID-induced lockdowns and unfulfilled wage promises.

I am waiting for the bill. The European Union’s privacy regulator plans to impose a record fine on Meta on Monday for violating local laws related to data on millions of users, Politico EU reports. European officials have not commented on the potential range of fines, but Meta’s financial statements suggest it could reach $2 billion. Regulators in Ireland and France have already fined Meta about $750 million this year for data and privacy breaches.

All good with Apple. Twitter owner Elon Musk said Apple has fully resumed buying ads on its platform, Bloomberg reported. Musk, who last week accused Apple of cutting his advertising spend on Twitter, revealed the solution in his Twitter Spaces chat on Saturday. Musk tweeted that he met with Apple CEO Tim Cook following his excuses, after which they had a good conversation and cleared up some misunderstandings.

food for thought

Best of Five. Former WarnerMedia chief Jason Killer has some thoughts on the future of streaming, not suited for fledgling platforms like Peacock and Paramount Plus. predicted that the largely unprofitable streaming industry would consolidate over the next two years, with only five platforms emerging from the crowd. Killer, who resigned in April ahead of the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger, said he believes the three platforms will reach the scale needed to generate positive cash flow (he didn’t name them). but Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max are my favorite odds ) ). Meanwhile, he suggests that neither Amazon Prime nor Apple+ expects their parent companies to make huge profits, and expects them to continue to do well going forward.

From the article:

Despite the chaotic nature of the moment, a reassuring global constancy for decades to come is our collective need for a well-told story. We believe that we will continue to meet human needs, but to do so in a sustainable way first requires dramatic change.

There will be multiple business casualties and a few business winners in the paid-streaming wars. The digital market, an industry with high fixed costs and relatively low variable costs, tends toward a few, unusually large winners, and I think that’s the case with entertainment as well.

in case you missed

Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield Leaves Salesforce, by Kylie Robison

Elon Musk Wanted To Punch Kanye West After Seeing Rapper Swastika Tweet Inciting Violence, Steve Mollman

Bill Ackman denies Sam Bankman-Fried’s defense, says FTX debacle was a serious case of gross negligence, Suzanne Barton and Bloomberg

Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go To Jail If Facts Turn Out As I Expected.Mr. Steve Moleman

Meet the power player who’s perfecting FTX’s customers, by Jessica Mathews

Circle Unplugs SPACs As Stablecoin Giant Announces Profitability, by Jeff John Roberts

These 10 employers are still crazily hiring tech and financial genius by Cheryl Estrada.

before going

Expose the age difference. Catfish may soon find it difficult to catch prey on her Facebook. Axios reported Monday that Meta is testing age verification technology on his Facebook dating site. It aims to replicate the success of a similar tool recently rolled out on Instagram. Feed through age-estimating software or upload a photo of your ID. Facebook Dating hasn’t caught on much since its launch in 2019, lagging far behind more popular apps like Match Groups Tinder and Bumble. But Meta officials hope the new measures will bring more peace of mind and satisfy troubled European regulators in the process.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2022/12/05/openai-chatgpt-chatbot-ai-artificial-intelligence-google-alphabet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos