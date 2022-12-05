



The move will help community banks better compete with larger institutions and fintechs

MONNET, Missouri, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) today provides technology infrastructure for TIB, NA (The Independent BankersBank), the largest banker’s bank in the United States. announced that he was selected for The technology will allow Community His Bank to continue to innovate, support their own growth strategies, and compete with larger financial institutions and fintechs.

For more than 20 years, Texas-based TIB has operated on its own core system with highly customizable capabilities. The bank, which supports nearly 1,400 community banks in all 50 states, is moving to Jack Henry’s fully outsourced technology his model to help improve short- and long-term operational requirements, efficiency goals, and growth. We decided that we could support our strategy more effectively. The Jack Henry platform also positions itself as a future-proof bank with proven capabilities for high-demand consumer and commercial services such as real-time payments.

said Michael G. O’Rourke, President and CEO of TIB. shares our passion for constant innovation and our vision for the future of banking. Moving to their platform will enable TIB to gain the efficiency and scalability needed to meet the future needs of our partner institutions. ”

Stacey Zengel, senior vice president and president of Bank Solutions at Jack Henry, said: Powering TIB’s technology infrastructure and future. ”

About TIB, NATIB, NA The largest and most trusted banker’s bank in the United States, providing over 30 correspondent banking products and services to nearly 1,400 community financial institutions nationwide. From traditional correspondent lending assistance to the latest operational and card technology, TIB has served as a one-stop-shop for financial institutions of all sizes for over 40 years. TIB is available at www.tib.bank.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Jack HenryTM (Nasdaq: JKHY) is an integrated financial technology company that strengthens the connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration and user-centricity, giving banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of modern, internally developed capabilities and the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. We provide the system. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has delivered technology-his solutions that enable customers to innovate faster, differentiate strategically and compete successfully while meeting their customers’ evolving needs. We provide nearly 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service and insight-driven solutions to reduce barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are forward-looking and are therefore subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” Including but not limited to those discussed. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of the news release, and we may not make forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or amend the

