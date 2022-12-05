Microsoft vs. Sony in ‘Call of Duty’ – GeekWire





Brad Smith, president of Microsoft. (GeekWire File Photo / Kevin Risota)

Microsoft has offered Sony a 10-year deal to make new Call of Duty games available on PlayStation immediately upon their release on Xbox, if the Redmond firm completes its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. says.

Brad Smith, president and vice chairman of Microsoft, unveiled the proposal in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. He said the FTC’s reported plan to block Microsoft’s $68.7 billion Activision deal would be a big mistake that would hurt the competition, consumers and thousands of game developers. said he would.

Sony has said in the past that Microsoft’s pledges for blockbuster franchises fall short on many levels.

Sony is as excited about the deal as Blockbuster was about the rise of Netflix.

Politico reported on November 23, citing three people familiar with the matter, that the FTC was preparing to file an antitrust lawsuit to block the proposed deal. But last weekend, the New York Post reported that FTC commissioners were divided over whether to block the deal.

In his op-ed for the WSJ, Smith used words that no Xbox executive would say on stage. Microsoft faces big challenges in the gaming industry. In our Xbox console games, he remains in third place, behind Sony’s dominant PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. We don’t have a meaningful presence in the mobile gaming industry.

All this is true, but Microsoft has a dominant presence in the PC operating system, the platform of choice for many gamers. He is also one of the industry leaders in cloud technology and subscription-based gaming in general.

In its first view of the deal, the UK Competition and Markets Authority said that combining Activisions content with Xbox Game Pass would raise the barrier to entry and establish Microsoft’s position as a leading provider of multi-game subscription services. Existing and Potential Competition.

Sony agreed with that assessment in its response.

In a WSJ article, Smith argued that Sony’s concerns about Call of Duty exclusivity were unfounded.

The main assumption of the potential anti-competitive risk posed by Sony is that Microsoft will stop offering Call of Duty on PlayStation. But it would be economically unreasonable, he wrote. A significant portion of Activision Blizzards Call of Duty revenue comes from PlayStation game sales. Given the popularity of crossplay, it’s also disastrous for the Call of Duty franchise and Xbox itself, alienating millions of gamers.

The timing of this article is an attempt to build public support for Microsoft’s position, suggesting that the company believes an FTC lawsuit is imminent, or that the agency has reached a pivotal point in its deliberations. It may indicate that

