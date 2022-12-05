The four pillars of Google’s safe enterprise browsing strategy





Even before the recent massive shift to remote and hybrid work models, web browsers were beginning to evolve from primary web access points to critical security layers. Protecting her corporate web browsing is essential to the security posture and requirements of many organizations. Google Chrome, used by billions of people, is at the forefront of its evolution.

What is secure enterprise browsing?

A secure enterprise browsing solution should start with a browser with built-in security, enhanced security, adaptive controls, malware and phishing protection, and security reporting. Organizations that want a more proactive approach can consider adding data loss protection and Zero Trust access controls. (Google Chrome has all these features and more, which I explored in a recent blog post.)

We’re often asked about Chrome’s approach to enterprise browser security and the different factors organizations should consider when evaluating a business browser. Chrome’s approach to securing corporate browsing is based on the following principles:

Flexibility: There is no one-size-fits-all solution for browser security. Employees have different types, work styles, and technology needs. IT and security teams can use their preferred on-premises tools to set and enforce policies or manage Chrome from the cloud via Chrome Browser Cloud Management. Cloud management adds visibility and reporting benefits to your browser environment.

Combined with BeyondCorp Enterprise, Google’s Zero Trust access solution, businesses can enable data loss protection and Zero Trust access control directly in Chrome. These customizable policies can be configured to meet your specific needs, giving your company the flexibility to protect different user groups wherever and how they work.

Be productive: Google’s secure enterprise browsing solution has threat and data protection built right into Chrome. It is more stable and performs better than non-browser-integrated security solutions. Browser-based security solutions also have more contextual information about user activity within the browser and more accurate security alerts, giving IT and security teams greater visibility into browsing risks.

Plus, hundreds of millions of people already love Chrome and use it at work. Built-in security features protect Chrome users while taking advantage of productivity features such as grouping browser tabs, returning to previously visited searches and pages. They’re already familiar with Chrome, so they get a secure enterprise browsing experience without compromising their ability to get their work done quickly and securely.

Easy to integrate: Organizations can seamlessly integrate other tools and platforms with Chrome’s Security Insights for further investigation. Whether you’re using Google Cloud Pub/Sub, Google Chronicle, or a third-party solution like Splunk or Crowdstrike, you can set up the integration in a few easy steps.

Another option is to simply deploy BeyondCorp Enterprise for additional data protection and Zero Trust access. Plus, if your organization already uses Chrome, there’s no need to install additional agents, making rollouts easier and helping you start protecting your employees faster.

Cost efficiency: There are no costs associated with Chrome or Chrome Browser cloud management. This means you can start enforcing Group Policy, managing and securing extensions, gaining visibility into your browser fleet, and more within your organization at no additional cost. For organizations looking to take a more advanced approach to browser security for all or some of their users, BeyondCorp Enterprise can be enabled and used right inside Chrome.

Google continues to invest in secure enterprise browsing so businesses can get the protection they need from Chrome and the Google Cloud ecosystem without installing a separate browser or agent. To learn more about our secure browsing solution, watch our presentation at the free Google Cloud Security Talks on December 7th. We also encourage you to check out our Chrome Insider event on December 8th for tips and best practices on Chrome’s management and security features.

