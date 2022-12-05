Google’s free VPN comes to Pixel 7 with other features





Google’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will get several new software features on Monday, including the free VPN the company announced when it launched the device in October.

VPN comes along with other perks like background noise reduction for calls and labels in Google’s Recorder app that show who’s talking.

This is a sign that Google will continue to use dedicated new software features to differentiate Pixel phones from rival devices. If you don’t own a Pixel 7 or 7 Pro, you’ll need to subscribe to Google’s One service premium tier to get a VPN. It also includes additional features.

The new software update also brings a feature called Clear Calling. According to Google, this feature minimizes background noise and enhances the speaker’s voice during a call. When you transcribe a recording with Google’s Recorder app, you’ll also see labels for each speaker if more than one person is speaking. Both of these features, like the new VPN, were previously announced and are exclusive to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

These additions are accompanied by other new features that are also added to older Pixel devices, such as spatial audio when paired with the company’s Pixel Buds Pro. The feature will be available on Pixel 6 and 6 Pro starting in January, in addition to Google’s latest phones. There’s also a new settings hub for security and privacy tools available on Pixel 4A and newer devices, and a new wallpaper themed for International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3rd. Pixel 3 and newer devices.

At the same time, Google is also introducing new features for the Pixel Watch, such as Fitbit’s sleep profile feature and new tiles for viewing weather and contacts. The fall detection feature Google announced during his October launch of his Pixel Watch is coming in 2023.

Google typically releases new features for Pixel phones through “feature additions” that happen roughly every few months. Software upgrades like this are especially important for the Pixel 7 line. That’s because it gives Google another way to distinguish the new phone from last year’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, along with rival Android devices from Samsung, OnePlus and Motorola. Google introduced an updated design, new Tensor G2 processor and improved camera in his 2022 phones, but the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are a significant gradual upgrade compared to their predecessors. is.

