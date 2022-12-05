Cerenovus Wins Irish Medtech Company of the Year





The Irish Association for Medical Technology, the Ibec Group representing the medical technology sector, Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland have announced the winners of the Irish Medical Technology Awards. The Medtech Company of the Year honor was awarded to Cerenovus, part of Johnson and Johnson MedTech.

Dr Sinead Keogh, Head of Ibec Sector and Director of Medical Technology and Engineering, said: Galway tonight.

We are pleased to announce that this year’s Medtech Company of the Year winner is Cerenovus, part of Johnson and Johnson MedTech. Cerenovus is a leader in neurovascular care, with a broad portfolio of innovative medical devices designed to assist in thrombectomy procedures, dedicated to changing the trajectory of stroke, helping physicians get people out of a lifetime of hardships. We are dedicated to helping you protect. His Cerenovus in Galway is internationally recognized for its work in the science of acute ischemic stroke, working with universities around the world and in collaboration with the Atlantic Institute of Technology (ATU) and the University of Galway. increase. Cerenovus not only leads research and development in acute ischemic stroke, but also manufactures and supplies approved devices to the global market.

Michael Gilvarry, General Manager of Cerenovus Galway, commented: Our Galway office is dedicated to developing devices to treat stroke, with unique capabilities that simulate the underlying conditions that cause stroke. These devices are manufactured in partnership with a large supplier base that forms part of Ireland’s medical technology ecosystem. I am honored to receive this award. This means that our team in Galway, his wider CERENOVUS team around the world, his research partners, collaborators and physician advisors will work together to push the boundaries of science, technology and medicine to It’s a testament to our dedication to bringing new devices to your hands. Making stroke care faster, easier and more effective.

Sinead Keogh added: Boston Her Scientific Coke, which opened in 1998 and now employs more than 1,400 people, won the Best Process-Product Innovation in Medtech Award for the steam sterilization process that led to increased control over her chain of supply. I would like to congratulate , facilitated upskilling of team members and connections with local academic institutions while minimizing environmental impact. Global Healthcare Technology Medtronic Wins 2022 Best Diversity and Representation Company Initiative Award for Commitment to Creating an Inclusive Workplace, Recognizing the Role of Enhanced Culture in Helping All Voices Be Heard Approved.

Garrett Murray, Head of Lifesciences, Enterprise Ireland, said: FIRE1 is pleased that he was named Emerging Medtech Company of the Year in a highly competitive category. Headquartered and manufactured at his DCU Alpha Center in Dublin, Ireland, FIRE1 is a connected medical device solutions company dedicated to improving outcomes for people suffering from chronic diseases. The company’s first product is a new remote monitoring solution to improve outcomes for heart failure patients, which affects 1 in 5 of them. FIRE 1 is an example of what highly innovative companies can achieve in Ireland. Our rich ecosystem is also strengthened by the role our partners play. This year, Harmac introduced new technologies, capabilities, processes and expertise to target the point-of-care diagnostics sector and won the Medtech Partner/Supplier of the Year award. To protect our future, the industry must embrace sustainability. With a vision to advance healthcare for all, Beckman Coulters is committed to connecting with the environment through his four initiatives centered around water optimization, renewable energy, CO2 emissions reduction, and environmental action. His commitment to coexistence earned him the Sustainable His Medtech Company Award. of the year award.

Rachel Shelley, Head of Medical Technology, IDA Ireland, said: Bioinnovate Ireland not only supports the establishment of medical technology start-ups to address unmet clinical needs, but also provides bespoke training to both multinational and indigenous companies to foster innovation. can be further integrated into your business. For example, his 11-year BioInnovates collaboration with Boston Scientific has created new devices, 120 senior engineers have completed the program, and 1 million have been donated by the company. This partnership approach demonstrates BioInnovates’ strong commitment to supporting transformational culture change, which earned them the Collaboration in Medtech Award. Another key area of ​​innovation is digital health. Bluedrop Medical has developed an advanced system with sensors and AI-enabled software to identify signs of ulcers as early as possible, reducing the number of diabetes-related amputations in Ireland. This has now reached 500 each year. Received the Digital Health Innovation of the Year Award. These life-changing technologies could not have been developed without access to world-class talent. Winner of Best Talent Strategy in Medtech Award demonstrates rapid growth, including launch of two new product lines, showcases passionate employee stories and enhanced candidate experience for continued success Beckman Coulter, who contributed significantly to Growth at the Clare facility.

Full list of Irish Medical Technology Award winners:

Medtech Company of the Year Award 2022: Cerenovus, part of Johnson and Johnson MedTech Emerging Medical Technology Company of the Year Award 2022: FIRE1 Collaboration in Medtech Award 2022: BioInnovate Ireland Medtech Partner/Supplier of the Year Award 2022: Harmac Medical Products Digital Health Innovation of the Year Award 2022: Bluedrop Medical Best Diversity and Representation Company Initiative Award 2022: Medtronic Best Talent Strategy in Medtech Award 2022: Beckman Coulter Best Process-Product Innovation in Medtech Award 2022: Boston Scientific (Cork) Sustainable Medtech Company of the Year Award 2022: Beckman Coulter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/medtech-ireland/cerenovus-wins-irish-medtech-company-of-the-year-accolade/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos