New Zealand joins Canada in requiring Facebook and Google to pay for news

New Zealand has taken Canada’s Bill C-18 as a reference. The bill aims to force the two companies to negotiate commercial deals to share news revenues with publishers.

November 2, 2022

November 2, 2022 2 hours ago 3 min read 15 comments

Wellington The New Zealand government has announced that it will introduce legislation requiring major online digital companies such as Alphabet Incs Google and Meta Platforms Inc to pay New Zealand media companies for local news content appearing in their feeds.

Broadcast Minister Willie Jackson said in a statement on Sunday that the law was modeled after similar laws in Australia and Canada and hopes it will act as an incentive for digital platforms to reach deals with local news outlets.

According to Jackson, New Zealand’s news media, especially smaller regional and community newspapers, are struggling to survive financially as more advertising moves online. is important to actually pay.

He added that there has been a significant decline in journalists over the past decade.

Perhaps 50% of journalists have been lost in the last decade. We have to give hope to the little players out there. I am proud to introduce this bill to help them, Jackson told media on Sunday.

It’s not fair that big digital platforms like Google and Meta are allowed to host and share local news for free. According to his Staff News website, he said the news was expensive to produce and the only fair they paid.

Jackson suggested that the two companies likely want to make a deal to circumvent the mandated process.

In Canada, trading is happening everywhere. They just made 150 deals because they don’t want legislation, he said.

The new law will be put to a vote in parliament and is expected to be passed by a majority of the ruling Labor Party.

Australia will introduce legislation in 2021 giving the government powers to force internet companies to negotiate content supply contracts with media outlets. A review released last week by the Australian government found it to be largely effective.

Since the News Media Bargaining Code went into effect, tech companies have signed more than 30 deals with media outlets to compensate content that generated clicks and ad spend.

At least some of these agreements have allowed news companies, among other things, to hire additional journalists and make other valuable investments to support their operations, according to the report.

Canada’s Bill C-18 is intended to follow in Australia’s footsteps and force Google and Facebook to negotiate commercial deals with Canadian publishers for news revenue sharing.

Congressional budget officials estimate that the two companies could end up funding 30% of the cost of producing news in Canada.

Google and Facebook now capture 80% of all Canadian digital advertising revenue directed to Canadian news organizations and journalists. Since 2008, 468 news outlets have closed in Canada, mostly community news outlets.

In July, Postmedia, publisher of the National Post, announced that it had struck a deal with Google to pay for news articles. The National Post, as well as dailies, weekly newspapers and news sites across Canada, are among other publishers to sign deals with Google News Showcase, the company’s global content licensing program. Among them are Torstar, the company that publishes the Toronto Star and Globe and Mail, and numerous smaller publishers around the country.

Google followed the standard legislative process and submitted an amendment to Bill C-18 to Ottawa, but Facebook threatened to remove News from its platform if forced to share revenue with news publishers. .

Facing unfavorable legislation based on false assumptions that defy the logic of how Facebook works, if passed, would create an unprecedented form of financial liability for news links and content globally. . Kevin Chan, global policy director at Metas, said his news on Facebook in Canada should consider whether to continue to allow sharing of his content.

