Google is ditching Duplex on the Web, an automatic website navigation feature

Google is shutting down a little-known project, Google Duplex on the Web. “Duplex” is Google’s branding for AI that performs “simple but familiar tasks that save time.” The branding exists in two of his products, this “web” feature and Google’s human-impersonating voice AI. The latter is still running as far as we know. This version of his DuplexDuplex on the Web was a Google Assistant feature that could autonomously navigate his website on behalf of users, doing things like buying items and checking in for flights. This feature was not very popular. TechCrunch spotted an update to their support page stating that Duplex on the Web will be retired by the end of this month.

Duplex on the Web launched in late 2019 and was announced at Google I/O earlier that year. The normal checkout process for items involves navigating and pasting saved data a lot. You’ll have to find the product and, if you’re booking, the time slot you’d like, enter your billing information, and mutter “next” over and over again. Duplex on the Web was supposed to be able to do all this autonomously. If a company just created a voice API it would probably be faster and more reliable, but Duplex on the Web was a hack. The assistant pops up her own web browser and individually clicks through the checkout screen while the user is watching. In theory, Google’s automated mouse clicker could have scaled well, as it could provide voice support for websites without requiring the website owner to do any work.

But now dead. Google’s support page states, “Duplex on the Web is deprecated and will be unsupported later this month. Automated features enabled with Duplex on the Web will no longer be supported after this date.” increase. Google told TechCrunch: “By the end of this year, stop Duplex on the Web and focus entirely on bringing AI advancements to the Duplex voice technology that helps people most every day.”

The reason Duplex on the Web is dying is that one of the (many) problems with voice assistants is that they’re basically command-line interfaces. There is no UI or buttons to indicate what functionality is available, so users need to know what commands are worth saying. Most people can guess what the weather will be like tomorrow. is a valuable command, but few people knew that Assistant could navigate her website autonomously to buy movie tickets or check in for flights. At least the command line interface has a “help” command that shows a large list of commands. It’s not clear how to learn these features, as there is no comprehensive list of commands accepted by Google Assistant.

Besides the eternal problem of discoverability, it’s not clear if this feature actually solved the problem. Buying something online or checking in for a flight shouldn’t be difficult at all as companies are already trying to make it as easy as possible.

