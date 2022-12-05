USM Industrial Engineering Technology students find internships at SeaAhead and get a front row seat to history-making innovations





Mon, 12/05/2022 – 15:08 PM | By Dena Temple

Patrice Washington, an Industrial Engineering Technology (Logistics) major at the University of Southern Mississippi School of Leadership/Gulf Park Campus, recently shared her experience as an intern at SeaAhead.

Founded in 2018, SeaAhead connects blue technology entrepreneurs and investors, industry leaders, technology experts and stakeholders to create scalable businesses. These start-ups can create jobs, build workforce equity and benefit investors while providing solutions that address climate change and support resilient natural ecosystems. The Gulf Coast, Mississippi is well-positioned to lead the development of suddenly emerging world-changing innovations.

SeaAhead program manager Haley Bathurst is doing this because she understands there are gaps in the ecosystem of blue tech startups that have the potential to improve ocean health.

Washington, who has been with SeaAhead since early November, learned of the position through Dr. Heather Annulis, director of USM’s School of Leadership. He just moved to Biloxi, and Patrice said he felt it would be a great learning experience.

At Gulf Blue, Patrice is responsible for event planning and technical support, developing ideas on how to embrace Southern Gulf hospitality. In addition, Supervisor Haley He assists Bathurst in project planning and proposals. Washington says productivity, communication and teamwork are key. He has the ability to demonstrate his strengths and skills while learning new things. She also appreciates the office space itself. She is beautiful and welcoming, she enjoys interacting with new people and learning new things every day.

Patrice helps with all technical support for the program, Bathurst agreed.

Bathurst continues, she is technically savvy, easy to work with, and very responsive.

The SeaAhead program is still in its formative stages, and Bathurst appreciates that. [Patrice] Ambiguity is fine. This is very important as you are writing a program for the first time.

Washington’s internship ends in May, but the experience she gains will expand her marketability in the workforce. My degree will be in Industrial Engineering Technology (Logistics) which is basically Global Supply Chain. If SeaAhead can implement my skills in their company, I will definitely continue working there.

Bathurst added with a smile. I will definitely hire her.

Washington encourages all Southern Miss students, even those who are fully online, to contact Career Services when looking for an internship or employment. Career Services provided tools and a search engine to find the right match, she said. Local employers can also use this service if they have job openings.

The partnership between USM and SeaAhead is important in helping build a blue economy on the Coast, noted Dr. Annulis, noting that Patrice’s internship will translate her classroom learning into the specifics needed for professional success. connect to realistic real-world experiences.

For more information about the services Career Services offers, contact careerservicesFREEMississippi.

The School of Leadership is located within USM’s College of Business and Economic Development. For more information on the degree programs offered by the School of Leadership, visit https://www.usm.edu/leadership or email SchoolOfLeadershipFREEMissippi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usm.edu/news/2022/release/seaahead-internship.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos