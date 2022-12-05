The Innovation Hub aims to lift problem areas. Congress should fund them.





The bipartisan industrial policy bill President Washington Biden signed into law this summer included a $10 billion effort to revitalize economically troubled areas across the country.

Proponents of targeted federal efforts to revitalize struggling areas are eager for the Department of Commerce to start picking sites for those hubs. Researchers at the Economic Innovation Group, a Washington think tank, are due Monday to release a comprehensive report that uses extensive economic data to calculate where hubs can best achieve their dual goals. . They include helping regions in need of economic shock and accelerating technological progress that lifts the U.S. economy to compete on the global stage. The list of potential sites is heavily weighted toward cities in Mountain West, Carolina, and Ohio.

Kenan Fikri, research director at the Economic Innovation Group, says the stakes here are very high. They are highly regarded in the competition between the United States and China, as well as the future of location-based policies.

But before the Department of Commerce can begin the process of determining where the hub will be located, Congress must actually fund the creation of the hub. The need for Congress to approve the actual funding extends to many of the key provisions of the new law, the CHIPS and Science Act. The law allows legislators to fund a variety of new programs without actually providing the money.

The immediate fate of the innovation hub is in flux as Mr. Biden prepares to fly to Arizona on Tuesday to celebrate investments in semiconductor manufacturing facilitated by the CHIPS Act. Lawmakers are debating whether they can pass a blanket appropriations bill by the end of the year, or a temporary bill that is unlikely to include funding for hubs.

Failure to secure funding by the end of the year could slow down the site selection process and threaten the Hub outright, even if it enjoyed bipartisan support when the law was passed. will take control of the House in January to curb federal spending and withdraw some of the economic bills that helped Mr. because it indicates a desire to fight against Year.

A bipartisan group of CHIPS supporters, led by Senator Maria Cantwell, a Washington Democrat and chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, said in a letter last month to congressional expropriators that the year-end spending bill would add 50 to the CHIPS program. urged to provide the full amount of more than 100 million dollars. This includes initial funding for his hub of innovation, as well as funding for training workers in the manufacturing industry, and expanding innovation efforts through the National Science Foundation.

At a time of heightened global competition, including in tech-savvy countries such as China and Russia, the U.S. needs to invest more in technological innovation that has long underpinned its economic and security leadership, Senate said. MP wrote.

The bill Biden signed into law this summer centers around $52 billion in subsidies to U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. New private investment in chip factories around the country, which Mr. Biden has been so hotly touting, has already surged. He traveled to Syracuse, New York, on his October visit to welcome his $100 billion investment from central New York chip giant Micron. On Tuesday, he will fly to Phoenix to visit the chipmaker’s TSMC.

The legislation seeks to expand research, development and employment in several emerging advanced manufacturing industries beyond semiconductors. Many of them are linked to combating climate change, such as electric vehicles and advanced batteries. Biden seeks to position the U.S. as a leader in the global race for production and jobs, and to dominate the technology U.S. factories need to cut fossil fuel emissions and avoid catastrophic warming. I hope

Hubs are part of that broader agenda. They aim to help transform scientific research from universities and other innovation centers into new and marketable industrial applications. And because of where they’re placed, they’re looking to boost economic growth in parts of the country where they can use their spark.

It will sow the seeds for developing tomorrow’s tech hubs in places that have great potential but have been overshadowed by cities like San Francisco, Boston, Austin and New York City, says Majority Leader New York. Senator Chuck Schumer said soon before the law passed the Senate. The bill will help transform cities like Buffalo and Indianapolis into new centers of innovation, resulting in a myriad of new high-paying jobs and a bright future for these areas for years to come.

Schumer wants Albany to set up one of the hubs. Other senators are seeking places in their states. The law details several criteria for placement requiring a critical mass of hubs in each of several regions across the country, but much of the discretion is left to the Department of Commerce.

The Economic Innovation Group’s report is the most detailed effort yet to guide that choice by balancing the needs of marginalized regions with the potential for economic revitalization. This includes data on the region’s industrial composition and economic complexity, as well as two key human factors for innovation: the number of working-age science and technology graduates, and the number of regional patent creators. Use it to measure its potential.

To measure need, the report looked at the proportion of adults in their prime who are unemployed or looking for work, two measures of the so-called brain drain, the exodus of college graduates from the community, and We focus on distance from superstar cities. Like New York or Chicago.

The top 10 cities on the list are a mix of high potential cities (such as Phoenix and Salt Lake City) and high need cities (such as Toledo and Akron, two Ohio cities). Fikri noted that many of them are university cities, not large enough to sustain a thriving industrial sector that grows out of scientific research.

Greenville, South Carolina tops the list with a score that is almost evenly balanced between possible and necessary, followed by Provo, Utah and Tucson, Arizona.

According to the report, the researchers’ data show that policymakers are using different technical expertise bases and different levels of technical expertise in hopes of maximizing both the progress the hub will generate and the benefits to the local economy. Hubs can and should be spread across different areas with different needs.

John Lettieri, president and CEO of the Economic Innovation Group, said the hub is designed for different types of outcomes, whether it’s AI, chip manufacturing, self-driving cars, or whatever the regional initiative in question. says it needs to. Different types of places doing different types of things require different bets.

Emily Cochrane contributed reporting.

