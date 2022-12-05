Microsoft Raises Base Price of First-Party Xbox Games from $60 to $70 – GeekWire





(Xbox photo)

Microsoft plans to raise base prices for some of its homegrown video games in 2023.

Xbox’s first three big releases of the year, Forza Motorsport, Redfall and Starfield, will launch in the first half of 2023 with a starting MSRP of $69.99. This represents a $10 increase from the previous baseline, which was last raised at the launch of the Xbox 360 in 2005.

A Microsoft spokesperson told GeekWire in an email that the price release has been put on hold until the holidays are over so families can enjoy the gift of the game. The full-price game launches on all platforms for US$69.99.

This price reflects the content, scale, and technical complexity of these titles. As with all games developed by teams at Xbox, these games will be available on Game Pass upon launch.

For casual fans, it’s important to highlight the fixed price part of Microsoft’s statement, built for next-gen. That is, big-budget productions aimed at mainstream audiences and released on physical media, such as last year’s Halo Infinite.

In comparison, some recent Xbox exclusives have launched for well under $60. For example, Xbox recently launched Obsidian Pentiment, a narrative adventure RPG he sold for $19.99.

This price increase brings Microsoft’s first-party games up to the same maximum price as Sony’s. Some games, such as the recently released God of War: Ragnarok, have been selling for $70 since the PlayStation 5 launch in 2020.

Sony previously announced price hikes for the PlayStation 5 in August affecting Europe, the UK, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America and Canada.

As of this writing, Nintendo is keeping the price of first-party Switch exclusives like Pokemon Violet and Scarlet at $60. Nintendo told shareholders at its November results briefing that it has no plans to raise the base suggested retail price of its Switch hardware.

Xbox head Phil Spencer made headlines in an interview with WSJ Live in October, saying that Microsoft will eventually have to raise asking prices for products in its gaming division.

Phil Spencer hints at future Xbox Game Pass or console price hikes at WSJ Live

“I think at some point we’ll have to raise prices on certain things, but going into this holiday, we thought it was important to keep prices down.”

Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 26, 2022

Responding to questions about potential price increases for Xbox hardware, an Xbox rep told GeekWire that they are constantly evaluating their business to provide fans with great gaming options priced according to local market conditions. He said that he was

In today’s economy, we may need to adjust pricing in the future to continue to provide gamers with the quality experience they’ve come to expect from Xbox, a representative said. there is no.

