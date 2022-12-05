



Yes, you are correct! As of today, I’m officially a Google Developer Expert in the field of web technologies, and more specifically web performance. I am deliberately mentioning my area of ​​expertise as I am the first person in my country (Poland) to become his GDE in web performance.

This is something I’ve been working on for some time, as the process of becoming a GDE is not straightforward.

Below I’ll give you a written description of what the process looks like, but if you prefer a video format there’s a great Fireship video you can check out below.

Preparing to become a GDE

The first thing you need to do to become a GDE is create meaningful content. It sounds simple, but it really isn’t. It’s not about publishing an article once a month. You need to actually create content on various platforms (articles, videos, projects), but it also needs to be seen in meetings. Let me summarize my experience in a list of activities I have done in the past year.

write an article

First, I post new articles every week on this dev.to blog. It takes time for him to systematically write technical articles once a week, and he needs to be able to share knowledge that the community finds useful. In my case, this is primarily his Nuxt.js/Vue.js related articles, but other areas of software development are also acceptable. Try to write articles related to the GDE specialty you want to be. In my case it was about web performance, so I wrote the following article which has proven to be very popular (50k views in total).

It’s not a book, but an honest piece of work used by many developers 🙂

video recording

I have to admit that this is a completely new topic for me. My his YT channel is growing very slowly because he has no experience in producing very high quality videos. I don’t know much about video editing (if you look at my videos they are barely edited for some reason). However, this does not prevent me from creating content such as the following video:

Now I know this video took a lot of time to make and I learned a lot from recording it (e.g. how bad my audio quality was at the time, thankfully , which has already been fixed).

However, we also have content that took about an hour to record and process, such as:

In it, I went full YOLO and thought about a simple app that uses some concepts in some sort of live coding session.

So, even though these videos aren’t strictly related to web performance, this is community useful content I created. Be careful not to close yourself with just one topic 🙂

community support

There is no better feeling for me than reading a comment from a community member thanking you for helping with an issue they’ve been experiencing for some time. I actively participate in the Nuxt/Storyblok/Vue Storefront discord channels to help community members develop new features and fix bugs.

This is very rewarding, I can assure you

speak at a meeting

This is actually the hardest. If you want to be a speaker at large conferences, you need to be recognizable on various platforms and communities. First, he starts by speaking at smaller local meetups so he can learn and practice so he can attend larger meetings later. In fact, my first conference was his Vue.js London 2021, so I started off in a big way.

But it worked out pretty well.Actually, I was invited to give a lecture next year as well.

After that, I started speaking at similar big conferences such as the recent Vue.js DE -> https://conf.vuejs.de/.

But remember, you don’t have to focus solely on onsite meetings. There are many great conferences where you can speak completely remotely. I recently gave a talk at the Nuxt Nation conference. There are also great Geekle conferences such as Vue.js Global and JS Global.

At Geekle, I also had the opportunity to moderate one of their conferences. I highly recommend you give it a try.

GDE process

Ok, I still don’t know what the process of becoming a GDE is, but it was a lot of text. And I did it on purpose to show you something. The process of becoming a thing) is relatively simple and straightforward. It usually took about a month from submitting the GDE form to becoming a GDE. Validating your GDE eligibility is much easier if you have a track record of content and meetings.

Let’s say you have all the points you need. In order to submit the GDE form, he must be referred by another of his GDEs. Simply put, other active girlfriend GDYs need to recommend you on the internal GDE channel, and only then can you move on.

Then submit a long (and incredibly long) form describing all past, present, and possible future activities related to content creation, meetings, and areas of expertise. For example, it records how many people attended a talk at a conference or read an article. Multiply that by the amount of content created and you’ll get the time needed to fill out the form 😉

Additionally, you should schedule a meeting with a Google community representative. In this call, we will discuss community activities and interviewers will check if the content they are creating will be useful to the community. In some cases, we may also ask questions about specific topics related to your area of ​​expertise. In my case, I also talked about web performance.

Finally, there will be a call with a Google representative to discuss specific Google products related to your area of ​​expertise. In my case it was about Google Lighthouse and Page Speed ​​Insights. But that’s not all. We’ve talked about improving web performance in general.

I was a little stressed but managed to pass the meeting and become GDE 🙂

Overview

The process of becoming a GDE is not that difficult as long as you spend some time preparing beforehand. See you at the next Google Developer Expert meetup 😉

