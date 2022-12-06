Why New Zealand is planning a law that makes Google and Facebook pay media outlets





New Zealand plans to introduce legislation requiring big tech companies such as Alphabet Inc (which owns Google) and Meta Platforms Inc (Facebook) to pay media companies for local news content that appears in their feeds. I’m here.

New Zealand’s Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson said on Sunday that the law would be in line with similar rules in Australia and Canada, Reuters reported.

need for law

Facebook and Google are platforms on which news is read by a huge number of readers around the world. Tech companies influence the news and publications users can see in their feeds. Platforms profit in terms of clicks, engagement and revenue from content produced by news media organizations. This is a case where media companies themselves, especially smaller newspapers, are struggling financially as more and more advertising is moved online. Over the years, and in many parts of the world, there have been calls for Big Tech to compensate news media companies fairly.

Jackson said he hopes the law will act as an incentive for digital platforms to do business with local news outlets.

New Zealand’s news media, especially smaller regional and community newspapers, are struggling to survive financially as more advertising moves online, Reuters reported, Jackson said. It is important that the people who are profiting from the content actually pay.

The bill will be submitted to parliament and is expected to be passed by the ruling party, which holds a majority.

Australian Landmarks Act

In 2021, Australia introduced groundbreaking legislation requiring tech giants to pay for news content, amid fierce opposition from Google and Facebook. The law set a precedent for regulating social media across regions, and its progress was noted around the world.

According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission website, the 2021 Treasury Act Amendment (News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code) Act (Code) regulates commercial relationships between Australian news companies and designated digital platforms. A mandatory code of conduct governing and benefiting from, the ACCC believes it is necessary to address this imbalance in order to support the sustainability of Australia’s news media sector. This is essential for a well-functioning democracy.

After the code’s introduction, Google and Facebook (now Meta) reached voluntary commercial agreements with a number of news media organizations.

This law was introduced in March 2021. In January of that year, Google threatened to remove the search engine from Australia. In February, Facebook temporarily blocked users from sharing news and other links on the platform. In the process, it has also silenced some emergency services, reportedly removing posts from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, state health departments, emergency and crisis services, and others.

Australia’s then prime minister, Scott Morrison, responded to this by saying, “They may be changing the world, but that doesn’t mean they should be doing it. Not intimidated by this bullying act by Congress, it seeks to put pressure on Congress as it votes on our key news media bargaining code…

More than a year later, how effective is this law?

In a report released on December 1, the Australian government said it was reasonable to conclude that the code has been successful to date.

Over 30 commercial agreements have been signed between digital platforms (Google and Meta) and various Australian news businesses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-sci-tech/why-new-zealand-is-planning-a-law-to-make-google-meta-pay-news-firms-8307490/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos