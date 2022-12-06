Nature-Based Solutions: Innovative Approaches to Increase Effectiveness and Reduce Risk





Jason Coccia, Director of Sustainability and Nature-Based Solutions at Tetra Techs, discusses how organizations can increase the impact of their efforts to address biodiversity loss and other nature- and climate-related risks To do.

Nature-related investments are critical to business continuity

For many business leaders, the link between climate change, biodiversity loss, and ecosystem degradation is clear. However, until recently, the economic impact of nature-related risks on business operations was unknown.

A study by the World Economic Forum estimates that more than half of the world’s total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is moderately or highly dependent on nature and its services. This equates to at least $44 trillion in economic value creation. The report notes that “nature-related risks are under-represented in business decisions,” highlighting the important link between climate change and biodiversity loss. The study also highlights the increasing risks and costs of loss of biodiversity and ecosystem functioning, especially in industries closely linked to the use of natural resources. Mining, agriculture, construction and energy are among the most endangered sectors.

Risk management needs aside, it makes a lot of economic sense to invest in projects that reverse climate- and nature-related losses. According to the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, on average, the benefits of ecosystem restoration outweigh the costs by a factor of 10, and the numbers may be low.

According to the World Resources Institute (WRI), “At a global level, every $1 invested in landscape restoration can generate between $7 and $30 in economic benefits for local people.” As the need for investment in

There is both an urgency and a demand for quality investment in natural systems. To meet global climate, biodiversity goals and avoid land degradation, he needs cumulative financing of $8.1 trillion for nature-based solutions by 2050, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. . Companies affected by lost ecosystem functions are given the opportunity to proactively share the associated risks. This protects organizational value and supports operational continuity.

Developing a clear framework for nature-based solutions

There is no single consensus definition or framework for nature-based solutions. Nature-based solutions vary and include nature-inclusive design, natural climate solutions, nature-integrated solutions, green infrastructure, blue infrastructure, and natural carbon solutions. Each organization should develop its own standardized definition and framework of nature-based solutions to support effective communication and consistent project delivery.

A good starting point is to leverage one of the oft-cited definitions of nature-based solutions, such as the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), United Nations Environment Council, or European Commission definitions. Although the exact wording varies, these definitions consistently call for nature-based solutions such as:

Achieving economic viability to provide human well-being benefits that provide biodiversity benefits

Organizations must remain true to these three sustainability principles to maximize the benefits and stakeholder engagement of projects related to nature-based solutions.

A nature-based solution framework that supports strong governance and consistent project execution is also important. An ideal framework should cover all stages of the project lifecycle, from initial planning and design to implementation and performance monitoring.

With no statutory standards for nature-based solutions, organizations have the flexibility to adopt the framework that most closely aligns with their risk footprint and sustainability goals. This allows the organization to ensure that the project fully addresses the high-priority risks and opportunities associated with biodiversity and ecosystem services. The IUCN and the Task Force on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) provide two such global frameworks. Industry frameworks such as his IPIECA on oil and gas can also be helpful.

Key Practices of the Nature-Based Solutions Program

We recommend a few simple ways to build an effective nature-based solutions program.

Be consistent. Identify definitions of nature-based solutions and related frameworks that will benefit your organization, incorporating commonly accepted nature-based solutions terminology and principles. Consistency ensures more effective communication and quality reporting on risk and sustainability metrics for individual projects and portfolios.

Be comprehensive. When designing nature-based solutions, consider both the flows (ecosystem services) and stocks (natural capital assets) that contribute to the inputs and outputs of your organization’s value chain. When identifying a project, a holistic assessment of stocks (natural, statutory, or voluntary) and services (provisioning, regulatory, and cultural) helps uncover all opportunities and maximize co-benefits. increase. For example, if you develop a project to improve aquifer recharge, you may want to consider other benefits such as improved crop health, reduced pollutant runoff, soil carbon retention, enhanced species habitat, or even access to recreation. Evaluate your site early on for potential benefits of

To adapt. Projects involving natural resources and processes do not follow typical project investment schedules. Life expectancy of 5, 10, 15 or more years, especially when long term maintenance and monitoring is taken into account. Adaptive management ensures that problems are resolved the moment they are identified, and the implementation of nature-based solutions can effectively handle near-real-time changes.

Nature-based solutions and scaling their impact

Tetra Tech partners with private and public sector clients to increase the impact and scale of nature-based solutions. Here are his three methods:

shared investment. Organizations can effectively scale their nature-based solutions by leveraging a variety of capital sources. Responsibility for mitigation or restoration usually rests with the organization that directs the use or management of the natural resource. The increased availability of third-party funding to fund nature-based solutions will provide organizations with the opportunity to improve the outcomes of these interventions, resulting in net-zero or net-plus natural resource solutions. may even generate. As part of our project work for clients, we identify and pursue funding for nature-based solutions, from government programs to influential investors. In the United States, the Reducing Inflation Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will pour billions of dollars into nature-related restoration and resilience projects across land and water systems over the next decade and beyond.

Innovative partnership. Public-private partnerships are an effective mechanism for improving nature-based solutions. Good partnerships can scale projects, bring financial benefits to multiple parties, and even share risks. Our Tetra Tech team actively works with public benefit B companies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), private investors, and government agencies. All are great partners who can bring additional resources and have a greater impact on nature-based solutions.

performance-based initiative. Paid services are the typical contract model for these types of projects, but Tetratec is pushing for a more innovative approach that saves clients time and money. By focusing on measurable outcomes, projects are less prescriptive and move faster. Examples include incentive-based shared revenue models, mixed compensation for services and equity payments, and performance-based contracts.

Tetra Tech works with clients to implement standards and practices for nature-based solutions in a timely and impactful manner. Our approach will identify a pipeline of investable restoration projects and strengthen WRI’s call to action to expand its investor base. These actions are critical to meeting international climate change goals and reversing global biodiversity loss.

