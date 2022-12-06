How Google Cloud and AWS are battling for dominance in medical imaging





The cloud’s ability to transform the healthcare industry is very powerful. As a result, healthcare providers and their collective pain points are becoming the biggest driver of cloud innovation.

take the oracle. Chairman Larry Ellison said the company’s commitment to healthcare is so important that it’s transforming the culture of the organization. Also, Oracle isn’t the only cloud provider he’s serious about in healthcare.

Google Cloud and AWS have developed cloud technology specifically for the healthcare sector. And now there is a new race to master medical imaging.

Why Medical Imaging Matters

Medical imaging is one of the most important diagnostic tools in the medical arsenal as it enables healthcare professionals to quickly discover, identify and assess disease progression. Medical imaging, including procedures such as X-rays, MRIs, ultrasounds, CTs, and endoscopy, is advancing at breakneck speed and playing an increasingly important role in diagnosis.

When it comes to the cloud, medical imaging has a solid base of support. Separating the image from the medical professional’s diagnosis leaves the data. Google estimates that 90% of his medical data are medical images.

And when it comes to making data accessible, organized, and consistent, cloud technology offers the best and broadest solution.

What is Google Cloud Play?

Google Cloud recently released the latest elements of its Medical Imaging Suite, an image-based artificial intelligence (AI) product. The focus of this technology is to use AI to scan medical images and make accurate diagnoses, simplifying the diagnostic process and reducing the workload of medical professionals.

If you’ve been following our articles, you’ll see that AI is becoming more and more user-friendly, and as a result, companies are adopting more off-the-shelf AI solutions. The Medical Imaging Suite follows this model and provides physicians with ready-to-use tools for tasks such as labeling and annotating images.

There are options for advanced procedures such as bespoke AI modeling and data analysis. However, the technology is fundamentally easy to work with and available as a cloud service that allows healthcare professionals to share secure data via Google Cloud’s Health app.

What about AWS?

So what does AWS have to say about all this? The service, HealthLake Imaging, comes in the form of a new feature of Amazon HealthLake, the health data cloud platform that launched last year.

These new capabilities extend existing platforms to provide healthcare professionals with a way to move their medical imaging workflows to the cloud. The aim is to make medical imaging data more readily available, better structured, and less energy-intensive by eliminating duplication.

A low-latency system allows instant streaming of images across multiple devices. Ultimately, AWS provides a scalable solution that encourages healthcare providers to switch these processes to the cloud.

wrap up

Google Cloud focuses on pain points and reduces man-hours, while AWS seems to take a more holistic approach. We are looking at deploying cloud-based medical image retrieval and analysis as a driver of cloud adoption.

Undoubtedly, we can expect more organizations to take the baton and create more use cases for cloud-based medical imaging. As with any significant use case in the acceleration economy, there is room for competition. Your success depends on your angle, your approach and your uniqueness.

