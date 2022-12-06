Factsheet: US-EU Trade Technology Council Drives Concrete Actions on Transatlantic Cooperation





The US-EU Trade Technology Council (TTC) held its 3rd Ministerial Meeting at the University of Maryland in College Park on December 5th. Secretary of State Antony J. Brinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimond, and U.S. Trade Representative Catherine Tai co-chaired a meeting with European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrowskis to discuss the We discussed progress on cooperation and took concrete actions. An approach to trade, technology and innovation consistent with democratic principles and universal human rights. The world’s largest trade and investment ties, the United States and the European Union, are undertaking projects to promote a rules-based economic system in line with shared values.

In conjunction with the TTC, Ambassador of Thailand, EVP Dombrowski, and Undersecretary of Labor Lee Lee convened a conference on Trade and Labor Dialogue to discuss how trade promotes workers’ rights and provides high-paying jobs. Hear from workers and business leaders about how they can create Both sides of the Atlantic and globally. The US-EU co-chairs welcomed the de facto senior leaders of Kenya and Jamaica, initiated new cooperation with the two countries on digital connectivity, and announced that the US and EU will cooperate with third countries to promote secure digital infrastructure. We discussed ways to strengthen our engagement with They also interacted with US and EU stakeholders to hear about opportunities for cooperation on advancing the development of resilient supply chains and on digital policies and technology standards.

Geostrategic challenges, such as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the increasing assertiveness of dictatorships, sustain shared democratic values, a commitment to universal human rights, and an international rules-based order. strengthened the importance of leadership roles in Trade, technology, innovation. The United States and the EU continue to coordinate efforts to address the spread of Russian information manipulation and interference, particularly Russia’s attack on Ukraine and its impact on third countries, particularly in Africa and Latin America.

At this ministerial meeting, the United States and the European Union launched several new concrete initiatives to deepen cooperation in bilateral and third country partnerships.

Support for secure and resilient digital connectivity in third countries:

In Jamaica and Kenya, we will initiate new cooperation on comprehensive Information and Communication Technology and Services (ICTS) projects, working with their respective governments. Jamaica connects over 1,000 public schools and orphanages to secure internet services and empower teachers’ digital capabilities. , supporting the use of digital technology by all types of businesses to extend their Wi-Fi infrastructure. We also plan to support secure and resilient rural broadband connections provided by reputable vendors in the country. In Kenya, we will expand school connectivity and provide technical assistance to help Kenya update its Information and Communications Act and 5G strategy in line with the principles set for quality global infrastructure projects. Through his MOU between US Development Finance Corporation and European Investment Bank.

Cooperation on new and emerging technologies:

Publishing a collaborative artificial intelligence (AI) roadmap to inform our approach to risk management and trustworthy AI. He is working on a pilot project on privacy-enhancing technology and synthetic data in health and medicine. Publish joint research on the impact of AI on the workforce. Establish a task force of experts on quantum information science and technology to reduce barriers to collaborative research and address issues related to standards, intellectual property, and export controls. Implementation of government-funded electric mobility charging infrastructure to accelerate adoption of electric vehicles in the United States and European Union, and recommendations for future public demonstrations of vehicle-to-grid integration pilots. Develop a strategic standard information mechanism to share information on additive manufacturing, plastic recycling and international standardization activities and to address common strategic issues.

Building a resilient semiconductor supply chain

Institutionalize an early warning system to address and mitigate disruptions in the semiconductor supply chain. Exchange information and methodologies to develop a common understanding of market dynamics with respect to respective government support programs for semiconductors.

Promote our values ​​online

Advancing the principles of the Declaration for the Future of the Internet, which protects universal human rights and fundamental freedoms, the global Internet, and access to an inclusive and affordable Internet. Support human rights defenders around the world. Use civil society and online platforms to assess Russian information manipulation and interference in other third-country jurisdictions. Create a comprehensive, documented, multi-stakeholder technical expert group. The group also published its first report. Exchange information on platform governance. European regulatory efforts and the latest developments in the US focusing on accountability and competition for technology platforms.

Enhancing trade, security and economic prosperity

Compile and exchange information on initiatives to use digital technologies to simplify or reduce transactions with governments, and develop joint best practices on the use and promotion of compatible digital tools. Identify other potential sectors and cross-sectoral initiatives where enhanced cooperation on conformity assessment could enhance trans-Atlantic trade. Exports of dual-use items and technologies while ensuring adequate protection and launch a pilot exchange on how to simplify transatlantic trade for re-exports. Exchange information on market conditions in China for US and EU medical device companies to better understand and address the impact of China’s non-market policies and practices on US and EU companies. with other like-minded partners.

Promoting initiatives to support trade-related environmental, labor, and health initiatives

To identify actions in key areas of trade and environmental sustainability that support our common goal of a green and sustainable future, and to increase transatlantic trade and investment, Sustainable Trade launch a new transatlantic initiative on Support public health research, innovation and progress with applicable legal requirements governing the protection of data. Create a new Talent for Growth Task Force that brings together government and private sector leaders from companies, workers and organizations that deliver training with a purpose. Promote innovative skills policies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/12/05/fact-sheet-u-s-eu-trade-and-technology-council-advances-concrete-action-on-transatlantic-cooperation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos