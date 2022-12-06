Google releases major Android upgrade, but only if you own these phones





Starting today, new Android features are coming to several devices to improve safety, improve calling, and allow users to open and start their car with just their mobile phone. Google has announced the launch of this blockbuster release available to everyone who owns one of his latest Pixel smartphones.

If you have one of these call makers in your pocket, there are plenty of exciting new features to try out, such as launching a built-in VPN. Great for logging into the web and email over public Wi-Fi. Most VPNs require a subscription, but Google promises that its version is completely free to use.

The US tech giant also says the update will ensure your online activities are always protected at the network level, regardless of which app or web browser you’re using. In addition to offering that free VPN, the latest Android upgrade makes it easy to see your security and privacy settings, risk level, and other information all in one place.

This helps provide additional protection for accounts and passwords stored on your device.

But it’s not just about security. Google boasts that it improves users’ calls thanks to a feature called Clear Calling. It uses clever technology via Google’s Tensor processors to enhance your contacts’ voices and reduce background noise no matter what device you’re using. This means you can hear people more clearly in a busy cafe or walking down a busy street.

Another bonus added to the Pixel is something called a digital car key. As the name suggests, this feature allows you to lock, unlock and start the engine of any compatible car with just your mobile phone.

If a friend or family member needs access to your vehicle and you are not nearby, you can also share the key with them.

The next big change will be welcomed by everyone who loves Google’s Dictation feature and makes it even better.

Once downloaded, the update now identifies and labels each person speaking, inserting line breaks when the speaker changes. This means you can record interviews, meetings, lectures, or conversations with each person individually labeled. This feature uses machine learning to process speaker labeling live and on-device, so you can see how it works while recording. Once the recording is complete, you can easily relabel your speakers by naming them.

Finally, some new wallpapers have been released with images that move and shake as your phone moves.

All of this long list of features are available on Pixel 7, but there are also upgrades coming to Pixel 4, 5, 6 and other devices.

We don’t know when the change will roll out to all phones, but we recommend checking your settings to see if the download is being offered to your device.

