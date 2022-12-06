WIN50 – Recognizing Consumer Entrepreneurs – TechBuzz News





Today, the Wasatch Innovation Network and Consumer Summit launched the first WIN50 Consumer nominations. It is a community-nominated, peer-selected process to identify the top founders, CEOs, and entrepreneurs who have successfully built fast-growing consumer products brand companies. Starting today, Utahians across the state can nominate entrepreneurs who are likely to serve the consumer sector of Utah’s vibrant economy. The excellence of Utah’s technology sector, crucial in itself, has an impact on the state’s thriving consumer goods industry, which accounts for one-tenth of her jobs in the state and nearly 10% of the state’s GDP. may drop.

WIN50 Consumer is designed to connect with top founders, CEOs, entrepreneurs and consumer talent to accelerate Utah’s consumer innovation ecosystem. Brandless CEO and Consumer Summit co-founder Cydni Tetro said: “WIN50 Consumer recognizes the influence of leaders and companies in this space and accelerates them by extending their reach and strengthening the entire consumer community.”

WIN50 Consumer is an extension of WIN100, a program that recognizes top leaders in building high-growth companies across industries.

“Consumer brands and consumer technology are a key component of Utah’s innovation economy, contributing both locally and globally. We are excited to identify and celebrate our founders and CEOs who were built and created with consumers,” says Elizabeth. Her Nebeker, program director of her Wasatch Innovation Network, a joint initiative of the Salt Lake Chamber and TechBuzz News, said:

All Utah community members are invited to nominate consumer leaders and innovators who meet the following criteria:

An individual who has successfully built a rapidly growing consumer brand company An individual who is a founder/CEO/entrepreneur of a new consumer brand company or a company in the supply chain of consumer products A resident of Utah Doesn’t have to be, but has something to do with the country

Winners, announced in January, will be celebrated at the 2023 Consumer Summit on May 24, 2023 at the Hale Center Theater in Sandy (9900 Monroe St, Sandy, UT 84070).

2023 NOMINATE WIN50 CONSUMER INDIVIDUALS HERE.

