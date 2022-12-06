Google releases biggest Pixel feature drop to date, includes Pixel Watch





Today is the first Monday of every month. That means it’s time for Google to release his monthly software updates for his Pixel smartphones. Only this time is special. In fact, it’s the latest Pixel Feature Drop, and not just that, it’s the biggest ever. It also includes some new features for the recently launched Pixel Watch.

Let’s go in. The December Pixel Feature Drop comes with VPN by Google One at no additional cost to Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners. VPNs, including Google, “are built to keep network traffic from being tied to your identity.” The service was already free for Google One members on the Platinum plan (2 TB and above), but is now available to Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners regarding their Google One subscription status. . However, the VPN will still work through the Google One app.

Moving on, security and privacy settings have been merged into Android settings. At the top of this new section is an action card that notifies you of security risks and provides simple steps to remedy the situation.

Second, Clear Calling on Pixel 7 and 7 Pro emphasizes other callers’ voices and reduces background noise, so you can hear them clearly even in noisy locations.

Pixel Recorder now identifies and labels each speaker and wraps when the speaker changes. So when you record an interview or meeting, each person is labeled individually. It’s all done by machine learning and live during recording. If there are any issues, you can relabel the speakers as needed after you’re finished.

As long as you have (and maintain) an active Fitbit Premium subscription, your Pixel Watch can take advantage of the Fitbit sleep profile feature. New Pixel Watch buyers get six months free, but after that, they’ll have to pay $10 a month for features like this.

Sleep Profile gives you a high-definition picture of your sleep quality at a glance, taking into account aspects such as duration, consistency and interruptions, and presents the animals that best suit your sleep style. is adjusted monthly based on individual metrics. For this to work, you must wear your Pixel Watch to bed at least 14 days each month, so you’ll get your results on the 1st of the following month. You should keep that charger handy.

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have cough and snore detection accessible from Bedtime mode. There are also new wallpapers for the Pixel, and new tiles for the Pixel Watch, such as the Sunrise/Sunset tiles in the Weather app. The Contacts app allows you to pin up to 5 contacts from your favorites to call them or see their details with one tap.

With a digital car key, you can lock, unlock and start your compatible car with your mobile phone and share it with friends and family who need access to that car. It currently works “on Pixels and iPhones,” but Google promises it will soon be available on “select phones running Android 12 and above.”

Additionally, Gboard has a French grammar check, Live Translate can translate text in messaging apps into Arabic, Persian, Swedish, Vietnamese, and Danish (Pixel 6 and later), and on-device search is Pixel 4a. , and voice message transcription is now available on Pixel 4a and newer phones.

Google says the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 7, and 7 Pro will start supporting spatial audio in January when not only are the Pixel Buds Pro paired, but also wired headphones. I’m implying that As usual with Google Software Updates, it may take days, if not weeks, for the December update to roll out to all supported devices.

