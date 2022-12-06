How to Write Google Ads That Sell: A UX Writer’s Guide | Anka Budau | | Dec 2022





Google Ads is a great way to reach your target audience and promote your products and services. But creating effective ads is not always easy.

As a UX writer, I am often asked how to create effective and user-friendly Google ads.

In this post, I share some tips on how to create successful Google Ads from a UX perspective. Stay tuned for more details!

UX Writers have the skills necessary to create effective and user-friendly Google Ads. Google Ads relies on delivering the best user experience, so it’s important to keep your Google Ads accurate, relevant, and reader-centric.

The key to creating great Google Ads is to keep your words concise and as descriptive as possible.

Focus on delivering benefits rather than listing features. Google users care less about the details of your product than they care about what it brings to them.

For example, make your house look brighter instead of saying, “This light bulb helps brighten my house.”

Make sure your ads clearly and quickly indicate the intended action. For clarity, use verbs such as buy or details at the end of all Google ads.

Photo by Anthony Rosset on Unsplash

Finally, include a call-to-action button to take your visitors directly from your Google Ads to where they need to take action. Google Ads, done right, can make a big difference in user experience. Use your skills to start optimizing these ads.

When it comes to ad copy, it’s important to pay close attention to your target audience.

What do they want to know about your product or service? How does it relate to their own lives? Equally important is how to present this information in the most engaging and accessible way.

To create effective ad copy, you need to think about what your target audience cares about and how you can make sure that your information is conveyed on an emotional level.

Photo by mauromora on Unsplash

It’s also important to remember that less is more when it comes to creating effective ad copy.

Don’t bombard your readers with too much information. Instead, focus on the essentials and keep your words clean and concise for maximum impact. Doing this will ensure that your message resonates with the people who matter to your audience!

Headlines are a very important aspect of getting people to read content that interests them.

An effective headline should be concise and clearly convey the content of the article. It should be interesting enough for the reader to click through, yet concise enough to be easily understood at a glance.

Some techniques for creating strong headlines include including numbers and statistics, emphasizing words and phrases in bold or italics, using alliteration and rhyme to create rhythm, and using action verbs and time. Photo by Obi – @ pixel6propix on Unsplash

Ultimately, a good headline should capture the reader with minimal effort while accurately conveying what the article is about. With practice and careful word choice, writers can create compelling titles that make readers want to spend more time digging into the details.

When crafting an effective call to action (CTA), it’s important to give your readers clear instructions on what you want them to do next.

Industry research shows that strong CTAs not only drive action, but also increase brand awareness, making CTAs an essential tool for marketers.

When crafting your CTA, make sure it’s concise and consistent with your overall message and branding.

Focus on one specific action, such as “register now” or “buy now”, and use strong language that conveys purpose and urgency.

Where appropriate, incorporate social proof by telling customers how many people are redeeming this offer, how much time is left before the offer expires, and special perks for following the call to action .

Ultimately, using a clear and understandable call to action can help you grow your business while converting potential customers into actual buyers. Creating great CTAs takes some practice and fine-tuning, but focusing on these elements can pay off big for both you and your customers!

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

When it comes to online advertising, the importance of making sure your ads are relevant to your target keywords cannot be overemphasized.

Otherwise, you will be wasting your money and time. For example, if you run an ad that targets users searching for low-priced travel packages, and you include an expensive travel package in your ad, the clicker may not find what they were looking for and therefore These visitors may never come. to your website again.

On the other hand, if your ad matches your targeted keywords, your visitors are more likely to find what they’re looking for easily and are more likely to click through and stay on your website.

Relevant ads also help reduce customer acquisition costs by attracting the right kind of customers without scrolling through irrelevant content or navigation options.

To make the most effective use of your ads, make sure they are well researched and specifically targeted to customers who are actually interested in what you have to offer. Otherwise, you’re just wasting your money.

Last but not least, remember that quality always takes precedence over quantity when choosing relevant keywords.

In other words, focus on specific phrases instead of many general terms to get more qualified leads.

By following these few simple steps while creating or running your advertising campaign, your metadata should give you better insight into your ROI (return on investment). Conclusion: Relevant Adherence = Better ROI!

Photo by elen aivali on Unsplash

When running a marketing campaign, it’s important to test different versions of your ad to determine which version gives the most effective results.

Running multiple ad campaigns at once allows you to experiment with different tactics, such as different messaging, visuals, and tone of voice for each version.

You can also track the response rate generated by each ad and quickly identify which tactics are most effective. Testing helps gather insights about customer preferences and minimize costs associated with ineffective advertising campaigns.

Additionally, tracking audience responses over time can also help you monitor changing trends and adjust your strategy accordingly. Taken together, testing ad variations can be a powerful way to drive traffic and increase your return on investment.

UX writers are in a great position to create Google ads that deliver great user experiences. Keep your audience in mind when writing your ad copy and use clear, concise headlines that grab their attention. Use strong calls to action to tell users exactly what you want them to do and make sure your ads are relevant to the keywords you’re targeting. Test different versions of the ad to see which one works best, then repeat the rinse.

Did this article help you find what you were looking for? Tell us in the comments!

