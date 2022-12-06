CSU STRATA wins US Department of Commerce grant to build startups at CSU and launches Lab to Life venture studio





The $1.6 million worth of federal grants and matching funds to CSU STRATA will open up new opportunities to commercialize university-grown start-up technology companies under a program called Lab to Life (L2L).

The program’s goal is to launch 15 new companies in three years by providing startups with the infrastructure for leadership and scale. Four companies from three CSU colleges, including agricultural sciences, engineering, veterinary medicine and biomedical sciences, are already participating in the program. The business offers sustainable manufacturing, processing to reduce food spoilage, methods for safely converting manure into fuel, and non-invasive diagnostic tools for inflammatory bowel disease in animals.

Jim Poss

Faculty inventors have taken a new path to launch an invention company, successfully navigating legal, marketing, sales, websites, pitch decks and fundraising, said Jim Poss, director of venture creation at STRATA. said Mr. program. Our goal at L2L was to staff and fund the top companies in CSU, and the interim C-Suite was meant to get us there.

About CSU STRATA

CSU STRATA is the new company name that represents the joint services of CSU Ventures and the Colorado State University Research Foundation. The US Economic Development Agency’s grant was awarded to the organization for the first time since his new name was announced in August.

CSU STRATA was selected from 180 applicants by the Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship of the US Economic Development Administration and is one of 51 winners nationwide. It’s part of the agency’s Build to Scale program, which provides funding to accelerate startups. Federal awards for CSU STRATA are $746,117, with $872,628 dedicated to the L2L program.

The L2L team is made up of 4 executives with decades of experience in startups who have collectively raised more than $150 million, and 5 entrepreneurs in training who are CSU’s top entrepreneurial students It has been. Since the EDA grant was awarded, the L2L team has started recruiting new team members.

For selected technologies, the L2L team will work for up to two years to launch and build the new company. After that, we plan to add a permanent CEO and make an initial seed investment. L2L is open to CSU faculty, staff and students from all technical disciplines and has a strong interest in Cleantech and sustainability startups.

“God’s grace”

L2L is a godsend for my company, says Lucas Loetcher, founder of Fluent Renewables. A team of

Other L2L companies are:

Curable Composites by Mostafa Yourdkhani of Mechanical Engineering. We use new 3D printing technology to produce high-strength, lightweight composite parts for the windmill, aerospace, and medical hardware industries. His XLSOR by Ioannis Minas of Horticultural and Landscape Architecture. Tackles food waste with a new technology platform that predicts ripeness and reduces he 61% of fruit lost between orchards and buyers. Quandary Diagnostics by Steven Dow and Michael Lappin in Clinical Sciences. Provides enteric disease diagnosis in animals via fecal samples, reducing the need for cumbersome methods.

The L2L program is now open to all CSU researchers and inventors. If you have an idea that you think you could commercialize, please answer these three quick questions.

The EDA grant number is ED22HDQ0240170.

CSU STRATA is an independent not-for-profit corporation that supports CSU Systems campuses and affiliates through strategic real estate management, project development services, special project oversight, intellectual property management and technology transfer services, start-up formation, and more. and provide services. As the operational manager of local, state, national and international assets.

