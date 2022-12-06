December’s Pixel Feature Drop includes Clear Calling, free VPN and new recorder tools for Google’s latest phones





Believe it or not, it’s been four months since Android 13 was released. Android 13 brings more stability and more improvements to phones everywhere. However, if you’ve been keeping an eye on that calendar, we also know that for the first time since the Pixel 7 series arrived, Pixel owners plan to drop new features. If you happen to snag one of Google’s latest smartphones during the Black Friday sale, you’re in luck. You can try out new features.

There’s nothing entirely new in today’s announcement, but Pixel fans should be thrilled that the long-awaited option is finally available. And let’s start with what’s coming for the Pixel 7 Pro. Clear Calling is finally here. The first glimpse came just three months later. It’s designed to work like the noise reduction in Pixel Buds Pro, limiting background sounds such as wind and traffic during calls. At an event in October, Google promised he would release his Feature Drop in 2022.

But that’s not the only Pixel 7-focused tool we’re offering in today’s update. As we saw last week, VPN by Google One is now active at no extra cost to anyone rocking one of the company’s latest smartphones, and today that plan is official. , you can keep your browsing habits safer, even when you’re on Wi-Fi at your local coffee shop. Obviously, those looking to bypass geo-restrictions for streaming may want to rely on third-party apps, but for basic security, this should get the job done.

Recorder also gets speaker labels when multiple voices are detected. I rely on Recorder more than ever when doing hands-on and interviews in the field. That live transcription is essential. And now it’s even smarter than before.

All of these are exclusive to Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users, at least for now. Clear Calling will also come to other Tensor-equipped smartphones, but we don’t know exactly when.

But those old Pixels aren’t ruled out from the fun either. Google finally offers the combined security and privacy hub seen in the early Android 13 beta, making it easy to find and view important information on one page. As Pixel continues to build its international brand, cough and snore detection and live chat translation are now available in new regions and language support has been added.

Just in time for December, there are new International Day of Persons with Disabilities wallpapers in the Curated Culture section. Google does an excellent job dropping new backgrounds on a regular basis and this month is no exception.

Of course, today’s addition is also included on the Pixel Watch, the first time a wearable has been included in Google’s quarterly update. On top of all this, we have the December security patch and a little hint as to what happens next.

Although not ready for today’s release, spatial audio support is coming to Pixel in January. Google seems to be tying its fresh approach to surround sound to the Pixel Buds Pro. So we’ll have to wait and see if the official launch makes it more than just a pair of earbuds. (Pixel 4a or newer) and start hitting the update button.

