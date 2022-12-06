7 Google jobs available in Canada right now, no degree required to apply





If you’re looking for a new career, there are plenty of Google jobs in Canada right now. Even better, many roles don’t require a degree.

Google is hiring across the country, with jobs available in Ontario and Quebec, as well as remote work.

According to recruitment platform Glassdoor, the average salary for many positions at Google is over $100,000, and many former employees consider the company to be a great place to work.

Here are some of the jobs currently on offer across the country and what you should consider.

Administrative partner, large customer sales

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Who is it for: Administrative business partners are responsible for planning and managing team events and activities, conducting regularly scheduled meetings, and a range of administrative tasks such as calendar management and expense report tracking.

You can apply for this position if you have two years of administrative experience, such as coordinating facilities or managing small projects.

Senior Optical Developer, Augmented Reality

Location: Waterloo, Ontario

Intended Audience: As part of the Google Augmented Reality team, you will perform tasks such as designing and prototyping miniature optical systems, working with manufacturing engineers, and developing test protocols.

Candidates for this role should have a bachelor’s degree in engineering or equivalent experience and five years of experience in the design and manufacture of imaging systems.

Senior UX Researcher, Google Cloud

Location: Kitchener, On/Remote

Candidate: The UX team at Google is seeking an “essential role in gathering insight into the needs, attitudes, emotions and behavior” of people who use Google products to “inspire and inform their designs”. fulfill.

User Experience Researchers work with product managers and engineers to understand user needs and conduct field studies, interviews, workshops, and other research.

Qualifications for this role include a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Human-Computer Interaction, Cognitive Science, Statistics, Psychology, Anthropology, or a related field, and 5+ years of experience in an applied research environment, or similar It is included.

This position can be based in Kitchener, Ontario, or in remote locations in Canada.

Program Manager, Open Source Strategy, Data Analytics

Location: Montreal, QC/remote

Who is it for: Program managers are responsible for project support and coordination, including managing schedules and working with stakeholders.

Position requirements include 5+ years of experience in open source or developer technology, and experience in open source software development and involvement in the open source community.

The position is based in Montreal, but can be done remotely from anywhere in Canada.

Product Manager, Chrome Payments

Location: Waterloo, Ontario, QC, Montreal

Audience: Product Managers are responsible for contributing to the product strategy of “Building the next generation of payments for Chrome”.

This role includes working with stakeholders and partnering with teams across Chrome.

Qualifications include 5+ years of product management experience, as well as product design and web platform experience.

Successful applicants can choose their preferred location between Waterloo and Montreal.

Technical Account Manager, Google Cloud Customer Experience

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Audience: Google’s Cloud Customer Experience brings product expertise to cloud customers.

Specific responsibilities include helping customers adopt Google Cloud, planning customer events and launches, and providing feedback to drive the development of new Cloud features.

This role requires either a bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering, a related technical field, or equivalent experience. Additionally, she should have 3+ years of experience working with stakeholders in customer-facing roles and experience supporting customers in cloud operations.

Customer Solution Developer, gTech Professional Services

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Who: Google Technical Services (aka gTech) is the support and operations team that cares for Google’s customers by solving problems and sharing user feedback.

As a Customer Solutions Developer, you will be tasked with finding solutions to business problems faced by advertisers, designing and presenting prototypes and demos of solutions to experts.

Candidates for this position should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience, with at least 5 years of experience working with back-end coding languages ​​such as Java and Python, experience working with technologies such as JavaScript and HTML, and Experience in a customer-facing role is required.

