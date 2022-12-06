Free Google VPN, clear calls





Google will begin adding Pixel’s 12th feature addition with Android 13 QPR1 this December. Available today for Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro.

It starts with three features of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Instead of requiring a 2TB+ subscription, you can now access VPN for free on Google One. Google says “Workspace and certain supervised accounts (including child accounts) are excluded” and “Devices in India and Singapore are excluded”. You can enable VPN from the Google One app.

Following some design and sharing tweaks, here is a big speaker label update for Recorder that supports multiple speaker detection and marking. The app previously transcribed all speech into one text block (because it was originally intended for speeches/lectures), but Google detects each individual and adds line breaks when the speaker changes. increase. Each individual is assigned a number, color, and shape for a much more parsable Recorder experience. This is also supported by Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a.

Finally, Pixel 7’s Clear Calling filters out background noise and enhances voices to help you hear people in noisy environments.[設定]>[サウンドとバイブレーション]>[通話をクリア]to enable/disable. This feature does not work for VOIP calls. Google credits Tensor G2 for making this feature possible.

In our experience, it didn’t completely eliminate background highway noise, but it did reduce it to a very quiet hiss that was easily ignored. Availability is dependent on Wi-Fi and mobile network connections, but call content is not sent to Google.”

As teased on I/O, the security settings page is integrated with the privacy menu. In “Security & Privacy” you can quickly check the overall status of your phone with a button to “Scan Device” using Google Play Protect. Colors and cards inform users of important steps to take to address safety risks, but with “timely recommendations on how to enhance privacy.” Next is a dropdown for App Security, Device Lock, Google Security Diagnostics, Find My Device, etc., which you can expand to see other settings.

The “more powerful” Pixel Launcher search is also here for integrated apps, contacts, screenshots, settings, and web results.

This December Curated Culture wallpaper drop by Morgan Harper Nichols commemorates International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Finally, Google has the latest information on Spatial Audio. Pixel Buds Pro with head tracking for immersive surround sound when watching movies and shows coming his January. Available for the Pixel 6 and 7 series, Google also says, “You can also turn on spatial audio with wired headphones.”

In a separate update, Google reiterated that Pixel Watch fall detection is coming in 2023, while new tiles for sunrise/sunset and favorite contacts are rolling out now. It will be released in the second half.

Google is expanding cough and snore detection on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Gboard’s Grammar Check is now available in French (in addition to Spanish and English). Live Translate can now translate your messaging app texts (both sent and received) into 5 more languages: Arabic, Persian, Swedish, Vietnamese and Danish. Messages Voice Message Transcription now supports his Pixel phones from Pixel 4a onwards.

After sideloading Android 13 QPR1 stable, I found out this morning that most features are not live and probably require an additional app update via the Play Store. This includes the Recorder Speaker label (requires version 4.2 or higher), integrated security and privacy, and new Live Bloom wallpaper. According to Google, these features will roll out within the next week.

