This month’s Google Pixel Feature Drop offers free VPN, Clear Calling, colorful wallpapers and more





Last week we received some great news about previewing new features coming to Android, Wear OS and Google Photos. Now, Google is sharing details of what to expect in the latest Pixel Feature Drop. That means you can expect new features not only for supported Pixel handsets, but also for Pixel Watch for the first time.

VPN with Google One

One of the first things Google emphasizes about the new Pixel Feature Drop is safety, and for good reason. Safety and privacy have become a major concern for users over the last few years as more and more services have become annoying.Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users can now access Google One’s VPN for free. network-level protection no matter what app or web browser you use. It can be used in homes and offices, but is especially useful in public spaces with public networks.

Clear a call on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

In addition, users have access to new action cards that share any security risks that may exist on their handsets. In addition, all these settings are grouped into one menu so you can easily find them. Pixel 7 series users will be enabled with Clear Calling to improve the user’s calling experience regardless of the environment. Pixel 7s enhances the caller’s voice while suppressing background noise. According to Google, this is possible thanks to the all-new Tensor G2 processor.

google pixel recorder

Google’s Pixel Recorder is getting an upgrade. Previously, conversations could be recorded and transcribed, but now the speakers in the conversation can be labeled, allowing users to transcribe cleaner chats. Names aren’t automatically populated, but each person labeled “Speaker 1,” etc. can later be renamed appropriately. Plus, it’s all done on-the-fly, making it easy and convenient.

Fitbit sleep profile

The new update aims to not only do more, but also improve the sleep you get with improved sleep tracking thanks to Fitbit Sleep Profile, which works in tandem with your Pixel Watch. Not only will you have more data, but you’ll also get tips on how to improve your nightly habits with 10 data points.

new wallpaper

Of course, there are some new aesthetic additions, such as curated wallpapers, and three to celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities. There’s also a new Live Bloom wallpaper collection that displays images of swaying flowers, giving your Pixel phone a new feel when you scroll through it. You’ll also get new customization options for your Pixel Watch, including new tiles for contacts, weather, and more.

We previously talked about adding a digital car key and being able to share it with Android and iPhone users. However, there are some small details in the update too, such as expanded support for French grammar checking, improved search functionality, and live translation now available in Arabic, Danish, Persian, Swedish, and Vietnamese.

The Pixel Feature Drop is compatible with Pixel 4a through Pixel 7 series handsets. Plus, it’s available on the Pixel Watch as well. The update will roll out to devices starting today. If you haven’t seen it yet, please be patient. If you prefer to download manually, you can do so using our guide here.

Source: Google (1),(2),(3)

