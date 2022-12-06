Six aspects of poultry production that need innovation





Changing consumer demand for net zero, higher welfare and no antibiotics (NAE) has transformed modern poultry production. Innovative thinking and new technologies are required to meet these challenges and remain efficient and profitable.

At the 2022 Poultry Tech Summit, three senior live production panelists highlighted areas where creative solutions from innovators could have the greatest impact. Panelists are:

Bruce Stewart-Brown, DVM, Senior Vice President, Technical Services and Innovation, Perdue Farms Dave Wicker, Ph.D., Vice President, Live Operations, Fieldale Farms Corporation Carl Heeder, DVM, Senior Director, Bird Health and Nutrition, Mountaire Farm

It takes time to work. That requires experimentation and collaboration between inventors and people who actually use them, Stewart-Brown explained.

I think there is a lot of work to be done, but as precision agriculture becomes more integrated, we will learn more about it and better tools will emerge.

1. Estimated body weight of poultry

More accurate weight predictions give farmers the information they need to make better decisions, especially when it comes to supply chain planning. Prediction also allows us to respond early to warning signs such as disease, prevent disease outbreaks, and keep flocks healthy by reducing the duration of suboptimal growth patterns.

2. Poultry health analysis with low specificity

When it comes to assays, the poultry industry, especially the veterinary side, is guilty of getting too specific too quickly. must be done.

What we’ve missed a bit is the analysis on general physiology, and he believes analyzes measuring stress, inflammation, muscle health, and/or blood chemistry can help with surgery.

3. A poultry house, not a poultry house

Modern chicken coops are great, but they were designed by engineers and need to be improved. The poultry industry still has a lot of work to do before figuring out what the optimal poultry house looks like, he said.

He explained that you need to figure out what a chicken house looks like and start building this one.

4. Understanding chicken behavior

The poultry industry still has much to learn about chicken behavior. Not only will new technology allow us to become more knowledgeable about how often they eat, drink, rest, and play, the industry will It will give you a better understanding of when and for how long it will occur.

5. Environmental monitoring

More accurate data about the poultry house environment, such as relative humidity, temperature and ammonia concentration, will help farmers optimize poultry production.

I want to know the temperature every 15-20 seconds instead of every 20 minutes. 10 minutes or he wants to know the water consumption every 15 minutes because he knows that even a difference in feed consumption from 30 minutes to 40 minutes can make a difference in performance, he says. explained Mr.

6. Garbage management

Waste management is a complex topic, but it plays an important role in everything from food safety to the economy to poultry health. We still have a lot to learn about it. What’s the best interval between changes? What’s the difference between good garbage and bad garbage? What kind of garbage disposal should I use?

The answers to these questions improve processes and provide growers with valuable tools for their operations.

Attend the 2023 Poultry Tech Summit

The Poultry Tech Summit is the only event connecting researchers and entrepreneurs with technology experts, investors, venture capitalists and producers in the poultry sector seeking new projects and funding. Since its inception in 2018, this unique conference has accelerated and accelerated the adoption of many pioneering ideas for the benefit of the poultry supply chain.

Details of the 2023 Poultry Tech Summit will be announced in Spring 2023.

