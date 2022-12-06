Clear Calling voice isolation and free VPN now available on Pixel 7 series





Google is releasing the latest Pixel update today, including the free VPN it announced at its October event. Clear Calling is also rolling out to general availability, along with an update to the Voice Memos app and a new sleep feature for Pixel Watch.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users can now use Google One VPN for free on their phones (rather than buying it bundled with a $10/month storage plan). Google’s VPN doesn’t support switching geo locations, but it does protect your browsing activity on the web and apps.

Clear Calling, Google’s call voice isolation that’s been in beta since October, is now available to all Pixel 7 series owners. AI-powered features improve call quality in noisy environments, allowing you to bring your voice to the fore while drowning out background noise. Recorder, Google’s AI-based voice memo app, can now transcribe and organize recordings of multiple people. Label each speaker’s text and separate transcripts with line breaks that are convenient for meetings and interviews. That feature is also exclusive to the Pixel 7 series.

Google

Spatial audio pairing the Pixel Buds Pro with the Pixel Phone will be released in January, according to Google. Similar to his iPhone/AirPods feature of the same name, it provides head-tracking surround sound effects for movies and shows. However, Google’s version does not yet support music or positional surround effects.

Pixel owners will also see a new security and privacy hub. The app displays risk levels and settings to protect your data, alerts you to detected concerns, and recommends remediation.

Google

Pixel Watch owners can take advantage of the new Sleep feature. Fitbit Sleep Profile analyzes your sleep with insights like how long it takes to fall asleep and nights with long wakefulness. We also assign a sleep animal each month, a creature whose sleep pattern mirrors your sleep pattern. Anyone who tracked her sleep for at least two weeks in November this year will be able to see the animal today, but everyone else will have to wait until her January.

Pixel Watch also receives new Wear Tiles (Wear OS widgets) for weather and contacts. Additionally, according to Google, this smartwatch will have fall detection in 2023. Similar to the Apple Watch feature of the same name, it will call emergency services if it drops and does not respond.

