Geekbench, Google Pixel Fold with 12 GB RAM surface codenamed Felix





Google Felix with 12GB of RAM and octa-core chipset has appeared in the Geekbench database. Recent rumors suggest that the handset could be a foldable, smaller-screen version of the Pixel 7 series. It is expected to have the Google Pixel Fold moniker. The company has remained tight-lipped about the details of this foldable smartphone, but an alleged design rendering of the Pixel Fold recently leaked. Along with the Pixel Tablet, he is set to launch in May 2023.

The Pixel Fold is said to be listed as Google Felix on Geekbench. It is said to have a 2.85GHz octa-core chipset and 12GB of RAM. This Google handset can also run on Android 13. It achieves a single-core performance score of 1,047 and a multi-core performance score of 3,257 points.

You might confuse the listed handsets with the Pixel 7 Pro, which achieved similar performance scores on Geekbench. However, past reports have suggested that the Pixel Fold is codenamed “Felix.” This Google smartphone is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023.

An alleged design rendering of the Pixel Fold was recently leaked, giving us a full look at that design. It boasts a “very heavy” metal and glass body. This smartphone appears to have a huge internal display with bezels. The inner display doesn’t seem to have a perforated slot or an under-display camera. Instead, it might have a selfie camera in the top right corner.

The cover display, meanwhile, is said to feature a center-aligned hole-punch slot. Both front-facing shooters are said to feature 9.5-megapixel sensors. . The Pixel Fold could also feature a triple rear camera setup.

The Pixel Fold will come in chalk (white) and obsidian (black) colors. The price can be around $1,799 (approximately Rs 1,50,000).

