



What do a lost cat, a demonic lamb, and a cute fox have in common?

Both are indie game mammal main characters nominated at the 2022 Game Awards. You play as an animal in 3 of the 5 best indie titles: Stray, Cult of the Lamb, and Tunic. (What about the other two candidates? You are Sifu’s martial artist and Neon White’s celestial assassin.)

Any game could realistically win in this category, but Strays’ major breakout moment, spurred on by cat lovers and their furry companions, positions it as a frontrunner The game’s depiction of animals, despite its imperfections, aims to be the most realistic. You play as a tabby cat and have plenty of opportunities to scratch living room walls and scratch items from shelves with your paws along your sci-fi adventure. Many cats at home were eager to participate in the action.

At the other end of the spectrum is the Cult of Lambs, which has a decidedly anthropomorphic protagonist. This wicked lamb is more shepherd than sheep. You fight bishops, worship you, marry you, tend your garden, and maintain a cult of humanoid followers who occasionally end up in your stew. A blended game leaves a unique impression on the player. With that in mind, widespread technical issues at launch could prevent the atrocious title back from winning the best indie award.

Similar to Cult of the Lamb, Tunic’s developers cast the fox protagonist as a lovable mascot rather than a realistic portrayal. The fluffy fox, dressed in a green color reminiscent of Link from the Zelda franchise, cuts through hidden dungeons and faces beastly bosses. While Tunid wasn’t as influential in the zeitgeist as his Stray, the indie masterpiece is still his one of my favorite releases of the year.

But what happened to this animal obsession? Creatures in video games aren’t a new phenomenon, but the recent craze for creatures is in line with other trends in gaming culture. There is a trend towards more abstract escapism away from human-centered experiences. For example, a popular Vtuber may use a verbal animal avatar that is part animal and part human.

Included in The Sims 4 Werewolf Expansion Pack.

The human-inspired protagonist is far from passing. Even with Straydid nominated for best overall game in addition to best indie game, it’s amazing to see an exploratory cat beat out a historical bestseller.

