Microsoft raises prices for new first-party games built for Xbox Series X|S to $70 in 2023





Xbox is preparing to join other major game publishers in raising prices for major new first-party titles from $60 to $70.

After 2023, games made for Xbox Series X|S such as Forza Motorsport, Redfall and Starfield will be priced at US$69.99 at launch. Xbox notes that prices may vary by region, but has yet to reveal details for other countries.

“This price reflects the content, scale and technical complexity of these titles,” a Microsoft spokesperson told IGN. As with , these games will also be available on Game Pass upon launch.

Given that Xbox head Phil Spencer said earlier this year that while the company can’t hold prices indefinitely, Xbox won’t raise prices ahead of the 2023 holiday season. The price hike shouldn’t come as a surprise. Xbox is also not the first company to do so, with Sony, Ubisoft and Take-Two Interactive all announcing $70 prices for certain new games.Sony reports that it has specifically discussed raising its price even higher.

As for whether this means that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will also be more expensive, it’s hard to say. When Sony announced a price hike for its console, Microsoft made it clear that it had no plans to do the same with the current Xbox, Spencer reiterated in September.

But Spencer’s wording in October was a little different. “We kept console prices, game prices, and subscriptions,” he said. “I don’t think we can do that forever. At some point, I think we’re going to have to raise some prices on certain things.”

Forza Motorsport screen [2022 Update]

IGN reached out to Xbox for comment on a potential console price hike, but the company declined to comment.

List prices for major new video games have been steady at $60 since the days of the Xbox 360/PS3, and before that most games were $50. Now that companies are raising prices, factors such as rising development costs and ongoing inflation are cited as the main reasons behind the price increase.

Rebekah Valentine is a news reporter for IGN. You can find her on her Twitter @duckvalentine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/microsoft-raising-prices-new-first-party-games-xbox-series-70-2023-redfall-starfield The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos