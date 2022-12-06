Google Pixel 7 vs. iPhone 14 Plus: Full Comparison and Differences





The next generation of smartphones is finally here, so it’s time to check out the latest offerings from Google and Apple. This battle pits the Google Pixel 7 against the iPhone 14 Plus.

Could the Google Pixel 7 offer serious competition to the iPhone 14 Plus, or has Apple lost its edge? Includes all of the best comparisons, features, and pros and cons of each.

Google Pixel 7 vs. iPhone 14 Plus: Side-by-Side Pixel 7iPhone 14 Plus Starting at $599$899Weight6.94 ounces7.16 ouncesStorage128GB,256GB128GB,256GB,512GBProcessorGoogle Tensor G2A15 Bionic DisplaySize6.3 inch6.7 inchDisplayResolution 2400 by 1080277812MPeras12MPeras life24 Hours + 26 Hours + Google Pixel 7 vs. iPhone 14 Plus: What’s the Difference?

A look at the iPhone 14 Plus and Google Pixel 7 makes it clear that this is not just an iOS vs. Android battle. Both of these phones are unique and have different advantages and disadvantages.

Both the Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 Plus are a step back from their respective brands’ flagship phones. The iPhone 14 Plus offers the advantage of a larger screen without the higher price tag of the iPhone 14 Pro. Plus, the Pixel 7 stands in the shadow of the more powerful Pixel 7 Pro.

Still, it’s still a powerful phone with more features than each brand’s entry-level models and far better performance features than last year’s generation.

While the iPhone parades the same tired design, the Google Pixel 7 tries something new. Some buyers may love the familiarity of the iPhone and feel no need to change the perfect design. However, if you’re looking for a unique, modern phone, the Pixel 7 brings something new to the table.

Google Pixel is made from 100% recycled aluminum and designed for the environment. The aluminum on this phone has a slightly textured finish that makes it look more like jewelry than a phone. Additionally, as we saw with the Pixel 6, the two-tone color pattern is distinctly different from previous design patterns.

screen

Both phones face each other head-on until you reach the display. This is an area where the iPhone really stands out. The OLED display pops with amazingly vibrant colors thanks to Apple’s latest Super Retina XDR technology. With features like HDR, Wide Color and True Tone Color, this display comes to life in your hands. Perfect for watching movies on Netflix and Hulu.

Seeing the Pixels display after looking at the iPhone is like stepping back in time. The 90hz refresh rate is comparable to last year’s model, but it’s already outdated. Plus, with the same aspect ratio and resolution as the Pixel 6, Google is sticking with outdated technology.

We’re not saying the Pixel 7’s display is bad. The Pixel 7 is a significant upgrade compared to entry-level phones. The bezels have been shrunk from last year’s model, and peak brightness has improved significantly. However, the iPhone 14 Plus definitely holds the crown for best display.

Camera The iPhone 14 Plus has a dual camera system.

Both the Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 Plus offer competitive camera packages. However, some distinct differences make them stand out. Most notably, the iPhone is equipped with two 12MP rear cameras, one acting as the main camera and the other acting as an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view. The Pixel 7, on the other hand, has a 50MP rear camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

The Pixel 7 takes great photos. The results are even more breathtaking when you factor in the various after effects available to enhance your shots. Excellent dynamic range allows you to shoot in low light and strong lighting conditions without losing image clarity. Additional camera modes like long exposure, action pan, and cinematic modes give you even more control over your photos.

The iPhone 14 Plus doesn’t have as many megapixels as the Pixel, but the camera quality is still excellent thanks to several factors. Apples Photonic Engine drives the image processor for more detailed pictures and superior low-light performance.

Both phones have front-facing cameras that are good enough for endless selfies. Google employs an algorithm to set the appropriate background blue and focus level depending on the conditions. Apple also features a comfortable portrait mode on the iPhone 14 Plus to make your selfies stand out.

software

The battle between Android and iOS has been going on for years. For Pixel 7 and iPhone 14, we’re looking at the latest releases for each platform. Both operating systems offer more useful features and more secure performance than their predecessors.

iOS 16 is already preloaded and waiting for you on your iPhone 14 Plus. iPhone is so versatile that it has many new features such as retrievable and editable messages, a redesigned clock, a new lock screen, multi-point maps, and more. The user experience is clean and intuitive. This is due to Apple’s consistent design patterns across generations.

The Google Pixel 7 is similar to the iPhone in this respect. Powered by Android 13, Pixel 7 offers a clean and easy-to-use interface. Android offers even more ways to customize themes, patterns, and settings. The latest release in particular is tastefully sprinkled with lots of interactive animations and effects, just enough to bring the operating system to life.

performance

While the iPhone 14 Plus delivers raw processing power thanks to its A15 Bionic chip, the Google Pixel 7 takes a different approach. AI-powered Tensor Cores allow Google’s smartphones to leverage machine learning algorithms to get the most out of their hardware. This isn’t entirely bad, but neither phone is on the cutting edge of performance.

The iPhone 14 Plus uses last year’s chip, but its performance is similar to the Pixel. Based on initial tests done on Pixel 6, the new generation is an improvement over previous tech experiments with Tensor Cores. That said, the Pixel 7 is still not as powerful as phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and other flagship models.

Both phones offer excellent performance for mobile gaming, allowing you to comfortably increase graphics settings without suffering from overheating or lagging. Performance may be great, but the biggest problem with heavy use like this is battery life.

battery

The battery capacity of the iPhone 14 Plus is technically lower than the Google Pixel 7, but this doesn’t matter as the iPhone consumes power very efficiently. The power savings can be attributed to more efficient Apple processors, but Google’s chips don’t necessarily draw power either.

With a 25-hour benchmark in our video playback test, the iPhone 14 Plus is easy to carry throughout your day. The Google Pixel 7 follows closely behind, with a 24+ hour battery. With power saving mode enabled, both phones work fine until the next day.

Activities such as games can change these stats. Power-hungry games drain battery life faster than anything else, dropping up to 10% during short gaming sessions.

You don’t have to wait long to recharge when the power runs low. Both smartphones support fast charging, so you can get back to a nearly full charge in less than an hour.

Google Pixel 7 vs. iPhone 14 Plus: 5 facts to know Both phones launched in early October 2022. The Pixel 7 has a new design, while the iPhone has a familiar design. iPhones are a bit more expensive, starting at around $899. Google Pixel 7 focuses on AI capabilities with new Tensor Cores. The iPhone 14 Plus is a larger screen alternative to the standard iPhone 14, but uses the same processor, display technology and camera settings. Google Pixel 7 vs. iPhone 14 Plus: Which is Better?

The Google Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 Plus are pretty competitive in just about every category, but a few key differences stand out. If you’re hesitating to switch from iOS or Android, you can take comfort in the fact that the operating systems and usability are very similar on both phones.

Plus, while you get solid performance from both models, the iPhone outperforms when it comes to raw processing power. The Pixel 7 makes up for it with more advanced AI-powered Tensor Cores. Both phones offer competitive camera and recording capabilities, each with a rich list of options and features.

The biggest downside of the iPhone 14 Plus is the price. If you’re willing to pay for better performance, a slightly better battery, and a camera, an iPhone might be worth it.

The Google Pixel 7, on the other hand, offers a new design with the latest mobile CPU technology and numerous new design elements. Plus, the increased customization options that come with Android and the Pixel 7’s significantly lower price tag make it a strong competitor to the iPhone.

Google Pixel 7 vs. iPhone 14 Plus: The Complete Comparison and Differences Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

When is the iPhone 14 Plus release date?

The iPhone 14 Plus launched on September 16, 2022.

Is the iPhone 14 Plus worth it?

The iPhone 14 Plus boasts an older design than competing phones, but offers a quality camera, display, and iOS technology. If you want a bigger iPhone but don’t want to pay for the iPhone Pro, it’s well worth the price.

How long does the Pixel 7 battery last?

The Pixel 7’s 4355mAh battery is estimated to last over 24 hours on a single charge and up to 72 hours in power save mode.

When did the Pixel 7 launch?

Pixel 7 was released on October 13, 2022.

Which is bigger, the iPhone 14 Plus or the Pixel 7?

The iPhone 14 Plus has a larger 6.7-inch screen, while the Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch display.

