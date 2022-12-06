PA Consulting Names Partners for Stephen Morehouse and Mariko O’Neill





PA Consulting, a global innovation and transformation consultancy, has appointed Stephen Morehouse and Mariko ONeil as partners in its Boston office.

Morehouse has 28 years of experience in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic expertise. He works with senior leaders to bring new products and solutions to Life’s science market, from vision to development to launch.

Morehouse has supported major US and European pharmaceutical companies, investment firms and start-ups with their growth strategies and technical and commercial valuations.

Prior to becoming a consultant, Morehouse worked in the biotechnology industry in R&D operations and new product development. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry, a Master’s degree in Finance, and his MBA focusing on his innovations in high-tech.

O’Neill has over 20 years of experience helping clients optimize operating models and technology, embrace new ways of working, and build staff and leadership capabilities.

O’Neill has been with PA Consulting since 2001, specializing in advising pharmaceutical and innovative biotech companies on their large-scale transformation programs.

She is an active advocate of the PA Learning Academy and its network of inclusion and diversity. O’Neill holds a master’s degree in history from the University of Oxford.

PA Consulting has promoted seven Associate Partners, Adnan Saleem, Alisa Thompson, Amanda Grantham, Aron Thomson, Clare Allum, Greg Moore, and Jonny Buckley, to partners in its European operations.

PA Consulting CEO Ken Toombs said: They have extensive knowledge and experience in specific business areas. I look forward to seeing them grow further, achieve positive results and deliver great work to their clients. Their depth of knowledge and experience will undoubtedly continue to enhance PA offerings, growth and success.

Headquartered in London, PA employs over 4,000 strategists, innovators, designers, consultants, digital experts, scientists, engineers and technologists in offices across Europe and the US. The company works with clients in a variety of industries, including consumer and manufacturing, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government and public services, health and life sciences, and transportation.

