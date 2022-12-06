Google Photos tests a new image search button that’s arguably more useful than Lens





A new button in Photos lets you quickly find similar faces in your library

Google Photos is one of the company’s best-maintained consumer products, and it shows. The platform regularly adds new features and offers countless ways to improve your photos. Perhaps the biggest change in Photos is the search feature at launch, which lets you view images of specific objects, places, or people in the same way you search for text. Google has long extended this feature and added the option to search for similar results on the web using Google Lens shortcuts in the image viewer, but changed the way this image search tool works within Photos. It seems that there is a possibility to

Some people no longer see the Google Lens button in their Google Photos image viewer. Instead, it has been replaced with a new generic search shortcut. When used on images with faces, it detects people in the image and allows reverse searches for faces in the image.

First two: New image search button. Last two: The familiar Google Lens button.

This new button is a convenient way to go down memory lane with related images, but it’s not a new feature. This is similar to the experience you get when you swipe up or hit the 3-dot menu in the top right corner. In that menu, you can search for more images with the same person or face. It’s probably easier to just tap the person you want to search on the image itself, rather than on the person field.

In addition to searching for images with the same person as the selected person, you can quickly jump to the Google Lens experience as needed. As before, you can also tap other objects or parts of the image to see if Google Lens can provide more information and context about them. Accessing Lenses is still a two-step process, so if you’re using Lenses a lot, you may need to adjust.

At this time, the new search experience appears to be a limited test for some users only. Hopefully Google considers the test successful and rolls it out more widely, as it’s arguably more convenient than just using the Google Lens option.

Thanks: Eduardo

