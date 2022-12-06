Final Fantasy Reunion review: Reboot is a much better game





One of the most anticipated video games of the year isn’t all that new. That 15 year old. And it’s a prequel to an even older game.

The new game is Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, due out next week. A reboot of the 2007 mobile game of almost the same name, but with better graphics and faster combat for resale on modern systems, including the new PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo consoles. It’s also a prequel to yet another game reboot, the 2020s Final Fantasy VII Remake.

If that seems confusing, that’s why. Video game reboots are nothing new, and there have been plenty of them lately.

Final Fantasy maker Square Enix is ​​investing in the nostalgia business. First released in 1987, Final Fantasy became a blockbuster when his seventh installment of the game debuted in 1997.

Since then, Final Fantasy VII has become one of the most influential games in history, spawning spin-offs, animated films and fan fiction. The game has been re-released at least six times across all major gaming platforms including PC, tablets and smartphones. It’s a juggernaut, and Reunion is doing its part to keep the franchise alive.

Most video game reboots don’t do much more than increase the graphics resolution to look great on your new TV, but Reunion is different. much better than This is a strong example of how to reboot with justice and maintain an established title with very safe bets.

Through the translator, Yoshinori Kitase, Executive Producer of Square Enix’s Reunion, is able to get a better look at these characters and the audience of the Final Fantasy VII franchise than it does what is still somewhat unrecognized.

I finished Reunion last week after playing parts of the original Crisis Core. Combat and visual changes turned the game from a so-so installment into a must-see Final Fantasy episode. Its fame in the gaming world rivals Star Wars in pop culture. (In other words, Reunion is Final Fantasy’s Rogue One, the prequel we deserve.)

Reunion is also an extreme approach to remastering. A remaster is a video game term for an older game whose graphics have been scaled up to look better on newer TVs. Square Enix originally released Crisis Core for mobile gaming devices, the older PlayStation Portable, so the graphics had to be redone for the modern system.

The original character’s pixelated, expressionless face was replaced with a detailed, realistic mug. The drab backgrounds of city streets and dungeons have been enriched with color and texture.

The game producers also took extra steps to fix the most annoying aspects of the original battle system and make the game progress faster and more fun. This is a smart solution in an age when people have endless options for doing other things if they get bored with video games.

Square Enix otherwise left Crisis Core’s story intact, including the voice acting script. The game centers around Zack Fair, a member of the elite SOLDIER unit controlled by Shinra, the power company that controls the world.

Zack is tasked with tracking down the pair of comrades who abandoned Shinra. But a prequel tells how his legacy contributed to the epic events of Final Fantasy VII.

While Reunions’ graphics are a significant improvement over the original, the game isn’t quite as polished or highly produced as its sibling, Final Fantasy VII Remake.

That’s because the reunion is essentially a break in a much bigger show. One of the main goals is to keep gamers immersed in the franchise during the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake. Its remakes have been rolled out in installments every two to three years. .)

Yoshinori said it would be a long wait. So we want those fans to be involved and interested.

Still, this break is a crowd pleaser. The game gives FINAL FANTASY VII stars Aerith, Sephiroth, and Cloud plenty of airtime, fleshing out these characters and setting the stage for an epic game.

Gameplay-wise, Reunion takes a fresh approach to combat. Players can freely control Zack in her 3D space, swinging her giant sword at monsters and dodging attacks with magical spells. This is more exciting than the old-school turn-based system, where players trade blows with enemies by pressing buttons to trigger actions and waiting for their turn.

The biggest problem with the original Crisis Core battle system was the Digital Mind Wave. It’s basically a slot machine that’s always running in the background of each battle. When the reels land on certain combinations, they trigger special attacks that can annihilate enemies.

In the original, the slot machines were loud and downright obnoxious and interrupted the fight to play animations. Luckily, it’s toned down to run quietly in the background, and once the slot machine unlocks a bonus, players can always press the button to activate it and even skip the animation.

Reunion also streamlines the grind experience, which traditionally involves doing repetitive (and often daunting) fights in order to gain enough strength to progress through the game. Instead of walking around and fighting random enemies, players can deploy Zack to embark on optional missions to eliminate specific enemies. During this process, players can level up and collect useful items and magical spells to aid them in their major journeys.

In the end, it took me about 18 hours to complete the game, but I enjoyed it (unlike my experience with the original Crisis Core, where I quit after 4 hours because the combat was boring). My main complaint is that the game is too easy. Completing a handful of optional missions will overwhelm the player, allowing him to defeat the game’s main villain with a few effortless blows.

Some gamers keen on brand new titles may find reboot releases too easy for game makers like Square Enix. Yoshinori said the reboot risk could end up appealing to a single demographic of older fans. It was meant to be updated, but when it became clear that Final Fantasy VII Remake had attracted many new fans, so too did its mission to attract those gamers.

Midway through development, he said, he decided the game needed to be beefed up.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/06/technology/personaltech/final-fantasy-vii-review.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos