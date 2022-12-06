Exclusive: Google launches anti-misinformation campaign in India





Misinformation accused of inciting violence

STOCKHOLM/LONDON (Reuters) – Google (GOOGL.O) subsidiary Jigsaw has launched a new anti-misinformation project aimed at thwarting misleading information accused of inciting violence. is launching in India, the top executive said.

The initiative uses “pre-banking” videos designed to combat false claims before they spread on the company’s YouTube platform and other social media sites.

Google’s effort to challenge the spread of misinformation cuts its Trust and Safety team despite new owner Elon Musk saying it won’t be “everyone’s hell at their disposal” This is in contrast to its rival Twitter, which has

Google recently experimented in Europe to try to counter the anti-refugee narrative online following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The India experiment will be large as it supports multiple local languages ​​such as Bengali, Hindi and Marathi and covers different parts of India with a population of over 1 billion people.

“This provided an opportunity to study pre-banking in the global Southern market outside the West,” said Beth Goldman, Jigsaw’s head of research and development.

As in other countries, misinformation spreads rapidly across India, mainly through social media, creating political and religious tensions.

Indian government officials have called on tech companies like Google, Meta and Twitter to take stronger action against the spread of fake news.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has repeatedly exercised its “special powers” to block YouTube channels and some Twitter and Facebook accounts allegedly used to spread harmful misinformation.

The inflammatory messages are also spreading via Meta’s messaging service Whatsapp, which has over 200 million users in India. In 2018, the company limited the number of message forwards. This is because more than a dozen of his were mass-beaten, some of them dead, due to false claims of kidnapping children.

Jigsaw has collaborated with Germany-based democracy organization Alfred Landecker Foundation, philanthropic investment firm Omidya Network India, and a number of smaller regional partners to produce five videos in three different languages. did.

After watching the video, viewers are asked to complete a short, multiple-choice questionnaire designed to rate what they have learned about misinformation. , viewers are 5% more likely to perceive misinformation after watching such a video.

The India initiative will focus on issues that resonate in the country, Goldman added.

“By forewarning individuals and allowing them to spot and refute misleading arguments, they can gain resilience against being misunderstood in the future.”

Results will be published in summer 2023.

Reported by Supantha Mukherjee and Martin Coulter. Editing by Matt Scuffham and David Evans

