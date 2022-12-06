Lessons learned from the hurricane on how to run a tech company in times of disaster





Carlos M. Melndez is the COO and co-founder of Wovenware, an artificial intelligence and software development company.

After Hurricanes Irma and Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017, you would think we could weather future storms. We are located in a tropical destination that gives us the best of the best or the worst of the worst when it comes to weather. We need to become experts in natural disaster preparedness. However, while the likelihood of a hurricane occurring is as constant as the tide, the times when a hurricane is likely to strike are constantly changing, requiring new planning and business processes.

Following Hurricanes Irma and Maria, we took bold action to strengthen our infrastructure. By actually moving our headquarters to another location in San Juan, we were able to increase the redundancy of services such as power and internet, and make our server and system infrastructure more secure. The new space is much larger and set within a campus environment, allowing it to be a ‘home away from home’ for employees. We also installed our own backup generator to provide power for up to two weeks if needed.

We had a solid infrastructure in place when Hurricane Fiona hit the island in September. Like previous hurricanes, Fiona wiped out power across large swaths of Puerto Rico, causing massive flooding and threatening basic needs such as water, food and medicine.

We also had a solid action plan based on lessons learned in 2017. But a lot has happened in five years. The pandemic has spawned a hybrid work model that will continue to take hold. Many of our employees work in remote areas of Puerto Rico, far from home. We also have locations in the continental United States, including Missouri. Also, Wovenware’s employee count has more than doubled from 82 in 2017 to 200 in 2017 and is still growing.

We thought we had learned our lessons in 2017 and prepared for anything, but Hurricane Fiona required a bold new disaster plan to deal with transformed technology companies and a dramatically changing world. It was made.

Keeping Systems Running and Sharing “Power”

All businesses today rely on software and can go bankrupt if their systems go down. However, for software service companies, this is the final product. He can’t let the system go down even for a day. Thanks to a backup generator and a stable office building, we were up and running within 24 hours and even opened our office to provide a working space for our local clients. What we have learned over the years is that it is very powerful when companies come together and support each other.

No excessive communication

Lessons learned from the pandemic have taught us that in uncertain times there is no such thing as overcommunication. Documented standard operating procedures for constant communication with employees and customers, with assigned roles and responsibilities. Hurricane When he first got word that Fiona might be making landfall, we set our plans in motion.

For our employees, we have made it standard practice to stay in touch daily during the hurricane and its aftermath. We kept telling them that our top priority is their safety and the safety of their families and that we are happy to help if they need it. Shelves were stocked with adequate amounts of water and food for meals and snacks, and employees were encouraged to take food home as needed. rice field. Our office was the perfect place, as long as there was no power or internet service, but secure access.

We provided the same type of consistent communication with our clients, but daily contact was important. , it was important to control the narrative and reassure customers that little damage had been done, the project was undisturbed, and business was in business.

Overcoming challenges

Careful planning helped us survive Hurricane Fiona unscathed, but our biggest concern (apart from the well-being of our staff) was losing the trust of our clients. Many of them asked how they could help rebuild Puerto Rico. We told them that one of the greatest ways they can show their support is by staying in business and supporting the local economy.

We work hard to remove the notion that working with Puerto Rican nearshorers is dangerous. But we have learned through experience and have systems and processes in place to weather the storm.

Disaster tips for tech companies

When technology is the lifeblood of your company, regardless of its location, you must take important steps to ensure that disasters of any kind do not disrupt your business.

Build redundancy into power and internet service. To minimize the risk of downtime, it’s important to have backup Internet service and power from various providers.

Audit your provider. If you depend on her partner for services such as food, water, and gas, ask them regularly about their own processes and plans for emergencies.

Protect your critical systems. GPUs, other servers, and expensive equipment should be located in a safe, temperature- and humidity-controlled location, protected from water.

Migrate to the cloud. If you have systems on-premises, it’s important to move them to the cloud for easy access from anywhere.

Please reach out to your community. Stay connected with your community and try to reach out as much as you can. One day you may be the one who needs a helping hand.

Technology companies can experience disaster anywhere. But with careful planning and commitment to people and their safety, they can weather any storm and come out smarter and stronger.

