Cubzh wants to build the next generation of Minecraft • TechCrunch





Cubzh is a new free video game about user-generated content through the Cube system. The company wants to design a new platform from scratch and allow creators to create new objects, build worlds and define the rules of the game thanks to the scripting environment.

This summer, the company raised a $3 million seed round led by New Wave, with angels including Docker founder Solomon Hykes and Sorare CEO Nicolas Julia.

Homemade engine. That’s why, according to co-founder and CEO Adrien Duermal, it’s spent a lot of time in stealth mode to make sure it works.

This C/C++ engine works on PC, macOS, iOS, Android, and web browsers. So if you’re reading this article, you have a device that can run Cubzh.

What you play with Cubzh is up to other users. Basically, Cubzh is a gaming platform that can enhance various gaming experiences like Roblox.

Players who cannot write scripts can create objects, draw swords and vehicles. We will add an animation editor soon. Those who can code will be able to incorporate those objects into their games, Duermal said.

Cubzh does not use a no-code approach when it comes to game development. Everything is now based on Lua scripts. Cubzh handles the basics like collisions and multiplayer code. The rest is up to the player’s imagination.

Cubzh is currently available as an alpha test. The company is considering the web3 structure as a monetization route. For example, Cubzh can reduce primary and secondary sales of objects. Content creators earn royalties for their work based on usage.

However, the company has yet to launch a market. I’m also not sure if there are utility tokens. Since the basic features are here, the company will focus on all these upper tier features.

Ultimately, Cubzh hopes to be able to create a kind of digital version of Lego. And some Minecraft creators may find Cubzh more interesting and move to this new gaming platform.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/12/06/cubzh-wants-to-build-the-next-generation-minecraft/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos