You can see that the stress is accumulated in the palm tattoo

This article can be freely shared under an Attribution 4.0 International License.

A new graphene-based electronic tattoo that attaches to your palm can sense if you’re under stress.

Virtually discreet and connects to your smartwatch.

Our palms can tell us a lot about our emotional states. Your palms tend to get wet when you’re excited or nervous. This response is used to measure emotional stress and help people with mental health issues, but currently the devices to do it are bulky, unreliable, and require a high-visibility body part. Affixing a highly visible sensor to your home could perpetuate a social stigma.

As reported in Nature Communications, researchers have applied a new electronic tattoo (e-tattoo) technology to this type of monitoring, known as electrodermal activity or EDA sensing.

(Credit: UT Austin)

“It’s so unobtrusive that you might forget you’re wearing it. It also reduces the social stigma around wearing these devices in prominent places on your body.” University of Texas at Austin.

Lou and her collaborators have been advancing wearable electronic tattoo technology for many years. Graphene is the material of choice due to its thinness and ability to accurately measure the electrical potential of the human body.

However, such ultra-thin materials, even with distortion, cannot be handled very well. Therefore, it is difficult to apply them to areas of the body that move a lot, such as palms/wrists.

The secret sauce for this discovery is how electronic palm tattoos can successfully transfer data to rigid circuits. In this case a commercial smartwatch, in a walking environment outside the laboratory. The researchers used a serpentine ribbon that partially overlapped her two layers of graphene and gold.

By making the ribbon meander back and forth, it reduces the burden associated with daily hand movements such as gripping the steering wheel, opening the door, and running while driving.

Current palm monitoring technologies use bulky electrodes that peel off and are highly visible, or apply EDA sensors to other parts of the body, resulting in less accurate readings.

Other researchers have attempted a similar method of connecting the tattoo to the reader using nanometer-thick straight ribbons, but they were unable to handle the strain of constant movement.

The researchers were inspired by virtual reality (VR), games, and the upcoming metaverse for this research, Lu says. VR is used in some cases to treat mental illness. However, VR’s ability to recognize humans is lacking in many ways.

“We want to know if people are responding to this treatment,” says Lu. “Does it help them? At this point, it’s hard to judge.”

Additional co-authors are from Texas A&M University and UT Austin.

Source: University of Texas at Austin

Source: University of Texas at Austin

