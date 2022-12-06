Google Lens replaces Google Translate’s camera tool





In September, Google previewed a new AR translation feature for Lens, powered by the technology behind Pixel’s Magic Eraser. Prior to that, Google Translate replaced the built-in translation camera with Google Lens.

Google Lens is good at lifting text for real-world copy-and-paste, as well as visual search, which has a variety of shopping, object, and landmark identification use cases. Its ‘Text’ feature works with the ‘Translate’ filter, allowing you to overlay translations on foreign language text in your scene to better preserve context. You can work offline if you download language packs in advance.

The Google Translate mobile app has long provided a camera tool, but was last revamped in 2019 with auto-detection and support for more languages. Last year, the UI was modernized with a broader Material You redesign of the Android app.

Given the overlap between camera tools, Google is now replacing the native Translate feature with Google Len filters. Tapping the camera on both Translate mobile apps will open the Lens UI.

On Android, this invokes a system-level function, but iOS apps have an instance of Lens embedded. When launched from Google Translate, you can only access the “Translate” filter and cannot switch to other lens features. At the top you can manually change the language, enable collisions, and ‘Show original text’. You can also import existing images/screenshots on your device from the bottom left corner.

Translation old camera and new Google Lens

This change is already widely rolled out in Google Translate for Android and iOS.

This integration makes sense and is ahead of AR Translate, which features “big advances in AI.” The current approach uses color blocks to overlay the transformed text on top of the image to mask what it replaces.

Going forward, Google Lens will leverage Pixel’s Magic Eraser technology to completely replace the original text. This makes it easy to remove image distractions. Moreover, the translated text matches the original style. Coming later this year, AR Translate works in 100ms, both in screenshots and live with the Google Lens camera.

Google Lens details:

