The best Fortnite Chapter 4 Augments, and a complete list of them all





fortnite

masterpiece

Fortnite has added a new expansion system to Chapter 4. This gives players a boost the longer they stay alive in the game. Occasionally, a countdown will appear, then he will be presented with a choice of 2 augments, and by the end of the game he will have 4 augments available, greatly increasing his combat prowess.

There are 22 of these Reality Augments, but you can’t be sure what they all are until you find them randomly. Well, you can know what they are in advance by looking at this list. You will want to collect them.

In alphabetical order:

fortnite

masterpiece

Aerialist – Allows glider redeployment for the rest of the match.

Bloodhound – Enemies hit by a Marksman Rifle or Bow Shot are marked for a short time.

Bow Specialist – Bow draws and reloads faster, and arrows regenerate over time.

Bush Warrior – Regenerates health and partial shields when in large foliage.

Chug Gunner – Receives the Chug Cannon.

Demolition Munitions – Demolition objects have a chance to drop explosives. Player built structures are excluded.

First Assault – The first bullet in an Assault Rifle magazine deals bonus damage.

Forecast – See the next storm circle anytime.

Jelly Angler – Receives a fishing rod. You can fish anywhere, but you can only catch jellyfish.

Light Fingers – Reloads weapons with Light Ammo faster.

Mechanical Archer – Get the Mechanical Explosive Bow and the Mechanical Shockwave Bow.

More Parkour – Energy regenerates for a short time after mantling or hurdling.

Party Time – Earn balloons over time.

Pistol Amp – Greatly increased pistol magazine size.

Rifle Recycle – Weapons that use medium ammo may not consume ammo.

Hurry Reload – Sprint to slowly reload your equipped shotgun.

Soaring Sprint – You can jump much higher and with low gravity while sprinting.

Splash Medic – Every container you open has a chance to find a Chug Splash.

Storm Mark – When the storm changes, it pings enemies very close to the area for a short time.

Supercharge – Your vehicle consumes no fuel and has increased health.

Tactical Armory – Grants a rare Tactical AR and Combat Shotgun.

Tricked Out – Chonkers and Cow Catcher are applied when entering a car or truck.

So which one of these is the best? From my playing time so far, I’m thinking:

Greater flexibility in approaching and fleeing combat without the need for Aerialist specific items

Soaring Sprint Again, in terms of in-combat mobility, this gives you a lot of flexibility in attacking and defending.

Storm Marks Being able to pinpoint an enemy’s range each time the storm changes is a huge tactical advantage.

Bloodhound Again, another perk that lets you mark your enemies is awesome. Especially if you’re trying to pursue an enemy from afar after attacking with a round first.

Splash Medic Consistently high amounts of Chug Splash helps ensure consistent shield uptime in and out of combat. Containers here aren’t just chests, they can be produce, ammo crates, or anything else you can open.

Anything weapon-focused is a matter of personal preference and the current state of the game. Got an epic pistol? Maybe you should add more magazines. find a junk weapon? Getting a tactical AR and combat shotgun might be just what you need. and so on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2022/12/05/the-best-fortnite-chapter-4-augments-and-the-full-list-of-all-of-them/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos