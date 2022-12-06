Google Search Brings Continuous Scrolling To US Desktop Users





Google search queries on desktop now return results in continuous scrolling instead of splitting into multiple pages. The company made the announcement today (via The Verge).

This change is reminiscent of how modern social media feeds work, but Google’s version is not the “infinite scroll” that social network users are accustomed to. According to Google, a search will now return six pages of results in a single scroll, and there will be a space for showing additional results to the user.[もっと見る]button will be visible.

For as long as most people can remember, search results have been split into multiple pages of links that users click through to continue browsing. Google claims that continuous scrolling makes browsing results faster and easier, but some users see pages as a natural breaker to determine if they have all the information they need. I may have overlooked how it works.

Starting today, we’re introducing continuous scrolling to the desktop in US English, making it easier to continue to see more search results. When you reach the bottom of the search results page, you will now see up to 6 pages of results. pic.twitter.com/xIuVP24FFm — Google (@Google) December 5, 2022

Google says the change will roll out first to English searches originating in the United States. The company added a continuous scrolling feature to his mobile app of the same name in October, so the feature could be extended to other countries and languages ​​in the future.

