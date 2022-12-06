Apple Music Gets A New Karaoke-Like Feature, Apple Sing TechCrunch





Ready for your holiday chorus? Apple today announced the launch of a new Apple Music feature that turns tens of millions of top songs into karaoke tracks with the tap of a button. Apple Sing allows users to tap a popular song slider his button to lower the vocals and sing along to the music with enhanced real-time lyrics.

However, the feature doesn’t allow users to switch to music tracks that have already had their vocals removed. Instead, Apple says it relies on on-device machine learning algorithms that process the music in real time. This algorithm separates the vocals from the rest of the song and allows users to adjust the volume accordingly using a new slider button in the Apple Music app.

The technology is based on Apple’s noise-cancelling expertise and other developments it made for FaceTime, the company says. This feature works on iPhone 11 and later, as well as iPad and Apple TV.

To use this feature, the user first enters the lyrics view, then taps the microphone button to access the sliders to adjust the volume of the vocal. At its lowest level, this feature doesn’t completely remove vocals, but it’s good enough for a karaoke party at home or playing with the kids.

Apple Sing also builds on Apple’s existing investment in real-time lyrics, allowing users to see synced lyrics while listening to music on the service. These lyrics have now been upgraded to better support Apple Sing.

Instead of just animating lyrics line by line as before, the enhanced lyrics feature now animates on each syllable for beat-by-beat sync. Similar to karaoke, even if you are not familiar with the song itself, it will help you when you sing along.

Additionally, the lyrics have been updated with two other new features to better support overlapping vocals and duets.

With the new Background Vocals feature, Apple Music for the first time separates backup vocals from the main line and animates them separately as they are sung. This allows, for example, a group of people singing along to take on different parts. These background lyrics are also displayed in a smaller font to distinguish them from the lead vocals.

Duet lyrics, on the other hand, indicate when there was a vocalist change by switching the position of the lyrics on the screen, making it easy to know when the duet partner should start. I can.

There are other subtle enhancements to the lyrics. For example, when an artist holds a word or part of a word for a long time, it adds highlights and undulations to cue those singing along to hold that note.

All songs must be processed internally before Apple Sing is enabled, so not all of Apple Music’s 100 million song catalog is available for this feature. Instead, Apple says the top 80% of the most played songs will be available at launch and will expand over time. To help you find these songs, Apple is launching 50 playlists showcasing the new feature in different ways. This includes themed playlists, as well as chronological and genre playlists. These are highlighted throughout his Apple Music on his latest iPhone, iPad and Apple TV models.

The Apple Sing vocal control feature isn’t available on Android, but the company says Android users can take advantage of other real-time lyric enhancements.

This new feature isn’t available immediately, but will be released “soon” for Apple beta testers. (In addition to developers, Apple now allows the public to beta test its software). It will then be released later this month for all customers. Apple hasn’t revealed an exact launch date, but we suspect they want the feature to be available before the holiday party is over.

Specifically, this feature works with iPhone 11 or later or iPhone SE (3rd generation), iPad Pro 11 inch (3rd generation or later), iPad Air (4th generation or later), iPad mini (6th generation), or iPad works with (9th generation and later), and Apple TV 4K (3rd generation).

Lyrics have been one of the areas where Apple has taken the lead over its biggest rival, Spotify, over the past few years. Things changed in November 2021 when Spotify finally rolled out real-time lyrics to its user base. Now, Apple is back on its feet again, with what the company’s team is said to be “work with love” the past few years. And if it gains momentum, Apple Sing could inspire people to take the jump or subscribe for the first time. Meanwhile, Spotify was said to be working on its own karaoke feature. However, it is not widely available.

