Microsoft previews defense of Activision-Blizzard deal

Have a nice Tuesday! Be sure to tune in to my virtual panel this afternoon, which delves into the Supreme Court’s major content moderation cases. Send your self-moderated news tips and embarrassing screenshots to [email protected]

Below: Facebook parent company Meta threatens to remove US news content and says the FTC is investigating cryptocurrency firms. beginning:

Microsoft previews defense of Activision Blizzard contract

Microsoft on Monday filed a pre-emptive counter-argument to a potential federal challenge to its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, saying blocking the gaming giant’s $69 billion deal would be a huge threat to competition and consumers. claimed to be bad.

In his first op-ed on the topic, Microsoft president Brad Smith effectively laid out a roadmap for how the company would refute the regulator’s claims about the deal.

Responding to criticism that the acquisition would give Microsoft a dominant position in the gaming industry, Smith highlighted the major challenges the giant faces to its competitors.

Our Xbox remains third in console gaming, behind Sony’s dominant PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. Acquiring Activision Blizzard will allow Microsoft to compete with these companies through innovations that benefit consumers, Smith wrote in the Wall Street Journal.

Officials in Washington are taking an increasingly aggressive stance against tech giants trying to scoop up competitors to expand their businesses. Most notably, the Federal Trade Commission has challenged Metas’ acquisition of a virtual reality company, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers on the Capitol have voted to pass laws restricting mergers by dominant tech companies. requested.

Smith said citing officials concerned that acquisitions by big companies would harm consumers, Microsoft in February announced the promotion of competition outlined in an app store law pending Congress. promised to manage the new cloud-based game store according to the principles of

In March, a group of Senate Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren (D, Massachusetts), called on the FTC to block the deal, further disenfranchise workers at the company, and try to crush Microsoft’s unionization efforts. expressed concern that

Addressing these criticisms more broadly, Smith said the company negotiated a precedent-setting agreement with Communication Workers of America in May to make it easier for workers to organize at studios, including Activision Blizzard. rice field.

Sony, which will emerge as one of Microsoft’s biggest competitors, will have fewer options for consumers and developers as the deal could lead to exclusive Xbox exclusives for major game brands such as Call of Duty. claims to be

Smith said it would be economically irrational for Microsoft to stop making games like Call of Duty available on Sony’s PlayStation, and disastrously when it comes to alienating millions of gamers. I wrote that it would be

Critics of the deal were unmoved by Microsoft’s allegations.

Eric Pineart, research manager at the American Economic Liberties Project, an anti-monopoly group, said Microsoft’s main argument is that it needs to get bigger to compete with Sony. rice field. We don’t think it is very reliable.

Peinert said Microsoft already owns about 30 game studios and hopes to use the merger to give the Xbox platform an unfair advantage over other game consoles and increase the pricing power of the Game Pass system. I added that there are

Microsoft’s acquisition faces scrutiny from regulators around the world.

Politico reported in November that the FTC would likely file an antitrust lawsuit to block a deal with Activision Blizzard, but the FTC has yet to make a final decision. (Smith reportedly said in his op-ed that the Federal Trade Commission plans to sue his Microsoft to block its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.)

The FTC declined to comment on Smith’s op-ed.

As my colleagues Mikhail Klimentov and Shannon Liao report, earlier this month the European Union launched an investigation into the acquisition, citing concerns that Microsoft might remove access to Activisions games. It was started. This review is just 2 of 10+ reviews worldwide.

Mehta threatens to block news as Congress considers media negotiation bill

Facebook’s parent company Facebook on Monday threatened to remove news content from its U.S. platform if a bill was passed that would allow news publishers to bargain collectively with tech giants over the distribution of material pending congressional review. did.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a statement that rather than submit to negotiations for a government order that unfairly disregards the value we provide to the press, we are removing news entirely from our platform. He said he would be forced to consider doing so.

The warning came as members of the Capitol debated controversial proposals to include the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act in a large defense licensing package due to be taken up this month, said the warning, which was issued on condition of anonymity. Two aides familiar with the matter told colleague Tony Lom that they would discuss private negotiations.

It’s part of a broader set of unresolved issues that threaten to stall the whole package, and one of the last resorts for lawmakers to advance stalled legislation before the new Congress.

The threat follows Meta’s familiar strategy of blocking news in Australia last year in response to similar legislation aimed at forcing technology companies to pay publishers for their content. The company issued the same warning last month in response to a similar effort in Canada.

A spokeswoman for Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota), the bill’s lead sponsor in the House, declined to comment. Proponents, including Klobuchar, bill the proposal as a way to redirect advertising revenue to struggling media organizations, especially in local news.

The measures that could be included in Congress’ package sparked backlash Monday from a coalition of consumer advocacy groups, digital rights groups and think tanks that could force tech companies to carry extremist content on a large scale. allowing large media conglomerates to dominate the negotiations. Smaller publishers are unheard of.

FTC says it is investigating cryptocurrency firms

The Federal Trade Commission Enforces Some Advertising And Approval Rules, And Cryptocurrency Firms Like FTX Are Criticized For Ads Convincing Customers To Buy Crypto On Their Exchanges, Bloomberg News’ Leah Nylen and Allyson Versprille report.

FTC spokeswoman Juliana Gruenwald Henderson told Bloomberg News that it is investigating several companies for possible fraudulent activity involving digital assets.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also scrutinized the crypto industry’s endorsements and advertising practices. In October, Kim Kardashian was indicted for promoting cryptocurrencies without disclosing how much he was paid. Seagal was charged with promoting an initial coin offering without disclosing the amount paid.

Chinese authorities cooperating with US government checks

Bloomberg News’ Jenny Leonard and Debbie Wu said China’s Ministry of Commerce is asking some Chinese companies to undergo checks by the U.S. government to ensure that U.S. technology is not being used by the Chinese military. Reported to support

Chinese companies on the Unverified List will have 60 days from October 7 to certify that their products will not be used for military purposes or risk being listed on the U.S. Companies List. Licensed from Washington, they write. Spokespeople for the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Commerce did not respond to Bloomberg News’ requests for comment.

Musks Neuralink faces federal probe, employee backlash against animal testing (Reuters)

DOJ antitrust regulators should watch Apple, Google’s treatment of TikTok, FCC commissioner says (CNN)

Facebook Parental Oversight Board Criticizes Cross-Check Program Protecting VIP Users

Covid disruptions at Foxconn’s iPhone factories cut revenue by 29% (Financial Times)

German governor quits Twitter, Scholz still weighing options (Associated Press)

Apple’s anti-union tactics in Atlanta were illegal, US officials say (Bloomberg News)

Video game workers at Microsoft and Activision take steps to unionize (New York Times)

Twitter Janitors Strike at San Francisco HQ (Bloomberg News)

MercadoLibre sues Apple in Brazil and Mexico (Bloomberg News)

Colorado grandmother sues police detective after SWAT raid based on fake ‘Find my iPhone’ ping (NBC News)

The Atlantic Council hosts events on technology and other 21st century tools for diplomacy. Join the Future of Speech online panel starting at 10:00 am today at noon. This three-day event of his is hosted by the Center for Democracy and Technology and the Stand Together Trust. Undersecretary of Commerce Alan Estevez will speak today at 1pm at his Institute for Strategic and International Studies event on AI and Export Control.

That’s all for today! Thank you for your participation! Tell others to subscribe to The Technology 202 here. Receive tips, feedback or greetings on Twitter or email.

